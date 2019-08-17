Egain (EGAN) Shares Declined While S Squared Technology Has Trimmed Position by $1.22 Million; Lennar (LEN) Share Price Declined While Brave Warrior Advisors Boosted Its Holding

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Egain Corp (EGAN) by 89.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 121,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157,000, down from 136,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Egain Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $214.35M market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 74,800 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 41.36% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+Al Day 2018 London; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation; 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 21/04/2018 – DJ eGain Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGAN); 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12; 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 213,785 shares as the company's stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 3.64 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.55 million, up from 3.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 4.48 million shares traded or 37.31% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covalent Prns Limited Company stated it has 33,400 shares. Axa holds 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 6,056 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 106,438 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 16,330 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 21,591 shares. Spirit Of America Ny has invested 0.07% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 4.64M shares. Hap Trading Ltd Com reported 129,663 shares stake. Assets Limited Liability Com invested in 56,370 shares. Palisade Limited Co Nj invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). British Columbia Invest Management reported 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Eminence Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 4.07% or 5.57 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 71,390 shares. Camarda Finance Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 26 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 282 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: "10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com" on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Do Lennar's (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Investorplace.com" on August 08, 2019.

Analysts await eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report earnings on September, 5. EGAN’s profit will be $606,365 for 88.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by eGain Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance" on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "A-dec Selects eGain for AI-Powered Customer Support – GlobeNewswire" published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "EGain (EGAN) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on May 08, 2019.