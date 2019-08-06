eGain (EGAN) EPS Estimated At $0.02; Nanometrics (NANO) Shorts Up By 8.55%

Analysts expect eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report $0.02 EPS on September, 5.EGAN’s profit would be $606,367 giving it 87.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, eGain Corporation’s analysts see -60.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 136,465 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 41.36% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 21/04/2018 – DJ eGain Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGAN); 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+Al Day 2018 London; 24/05/2018 – eGain to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference in Minneapolis on May 30; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c; 13/03/2018 eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row—Recognized for Al Innovation; 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12; 24/05/2018 – Egain at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) had an increase of 8.55% in short interest. NANO’s SI was 1.98M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 8.55% from 1.82 million shares previously. With 236,300 avg volume, 8 days are for Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO)’s short sellers to cover NANO’s short positions. The SI to Nanometrics Incorporated’s float is 8.76%. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $28.7. About 112,360 shares traded. Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) has declined 13.55% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NANO News: 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q Rev $82.3M; 19/03/2018 – Nanometrics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Nanometrics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nanometrics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NANO); 14/03/2018 Jim Barnhart Joins Nanometrics as Senior Vice President of Operations; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics 1Q EPS 67c; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q Rev $82M-$90M; 01/05/2018 – Nanometrics Sees 2Q EPS 57c-EPS 74c

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $211.32 million. The firm offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It has a 61.14 P/E ratio. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the firm Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage clients across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show clients around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $38,000 activity. $38,000 worth of stock was sold by SMIT ERIC on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold eGain Corporation shares while 22 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 23.26 million shares or 11.29% more from 20.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 33,255 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc reported 224,338 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Management reported 0.02% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Polar Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) or 324,728 shares. 44,046 are owned by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt. Amer Century accumulated 0% or 93,806 shares. The California-based Granite Inv Ltd has invested 0.12% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Winslow Evans Crocker owns 80 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc has 1,491 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Art Advisors Lc invested in 24,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Perkins Mngmt Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 22,500 shares. Wisconsin-based Timpani Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.14% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN).

More notable recent eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EGain (EGAN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EGain (EGAN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eGain to Present at the 22nd Annual Oppenheimer Technology, Internet and Communications Conference on August 6, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “A-dec Selects eGain for AI-Powered Customer Support – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $712.58 million. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. It has a 23.33 P/E ratio. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LEDs, solar photovoltaics, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold Nanometrics Incorporated shares while 46 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 20.39 million shares or 0.52% less from 20.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Finance holds 267,516 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Limited has 0.01% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 9,100 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0% or 10,455 shares in its portfolio. Highstreet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) for 54 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 24,800 shares. Moreover, Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Menta Cap Ltd Com reported 13,553 shares stake. Sei Invs Company accumulated 23,271 shares. Hsbc Public Lc reported 23,583 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Gru has invested 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,211 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). First Manhattan Co invested 0.01% in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO).

Among 3 analysts covering Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Nanometrics has $4100 highest and $39 lowest target. $40’s average target is 39.37% above currents $28.7 stock price. Nanometrics had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was upgraded by DA Davidson.