eGain (EGAN) Analysts See $0.02 EPS; Control4 (CTRL) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Control4 Corp has $31 highest and $2400 lowest target. $26.33’s average target is 10.12% above currents $23.91 stock price. Control4 Corp had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Roth Capital. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The stock of Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, May 10 by DA Davidson. See Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) latest ratings:

Analysts expect eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) to report $0.02 EPS on September, 5.EGAN’s profit would be $606,366 giving it 89.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, eGain Corporation’s analysts see -60.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 8.98% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 145,950 shares traded. eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) has declined 41.36% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.36% the S&P500. Some Historical EGAN News: 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+Al Day 2018 London; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q Adj EPS 3c; 16/04/2018 – eGain to showcase customer success and solution innovation at Digital+AI Day 2018 London; 24/05/2018 – Egain at Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row–Recognized for AI Innovation; 08/05/2018 – EGAIN CORP EGAN.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $12; 07/05/2018 – EGain 3Q EPS 0c; 11/04/2018 – Paylocity Selects eGain® Al™ to Help Guide Customer Service Experience; 29/05/2018 – Egain Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for Al Innovation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold eGain Corporation shares while 22 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 23.26 million shares or 11.29% more from 20.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timpani Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) or 35,800 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 19,900 shares or 0% of the stock. 207,048 are owned by Northern Tru Corp. Morgan Stanley has 6,052 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 33,503 shares. Perkins Cap Mgmt stated it has 22,500 shares. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 227,370 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker has invested 0% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Invesco Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 645,939 shares. 66,589 were reported by D E Shaw And Commerce. Venator Mngmt Limited invested 5.36% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN). Oaktop Capital Management Ii L P reported 2.54 million shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) for 460,673 shares.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $217.08 million. The firm offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It has a 62.81 P/E ratio. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the firm Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage clients across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show clients around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold Control4 Corporation shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 7.41% less from 22.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 76,398 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 40,911 shares. Kistler accumulated 402 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc reported 14,594 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 128 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 344,294 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 11,825 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement holds 0% or 85,081 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 157,130 shares. Tower Lc (Trc) holds 2,324 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 73,818 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 0% invested in Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ:CTRL) for 18,494 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 11,234 shares or 0% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 13,812 shares. 19,070 are held by Penbrook Limited Co.