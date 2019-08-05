eGain Corporation (EGAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Since eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) and Sapiens International Corporation N.V. (NASDAQ:SPNS) are part of the Business Software & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain Corporation 9 3.46 N/A 0.12 67.30 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 15 2.68 N/A 0.32 50.12

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of eGain Corporation and Sapiens International Corporation N.V. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to eGain Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. eGain Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Sapiens International Corporation N.V., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has eGain Corporation and Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain Corporation 0.00% 179.9% 6.8% Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0.00% 7.9% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

eGain Corporation’s current beta is 0.62 and it happens to be 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has beta of 1.1 which is 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of eGain Corporation are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Sapiens International Corporation N.V. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than eGain Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for eGain Corporation and Sapiens International Corporation N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

eGain Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 35.69% and an $10 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. is $14.5, which is potential -8.34% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, eGain Corporation is looking more favorable than Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 82.3% of eGain Corporation shares and 16.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V. shares. eGain Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 71.6% of Sapiens International Corporation N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eGain Corporation -4.68% -4.91% -20.62% 5.88% -41.36% 17.81% Sapiens International Corporation N.V. -1.23% -3.36% 7.41% 30.81% 55.46% 45.87%

For the past year eGain Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Sapiens International Corporation N.V.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the company Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage customers across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show customers around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options. In addition, the company offers desktop applications consisting eGain Advisor Desktop, a desktop for customer service advisors in a digital world; eGain CallTrack call logging system; eGain Mail+Social, a application for processing inbound customer emails and providing email customer response; and eGain KnowledgeAgent, which empowers contact center agents with AI-powered knowledge management. Further, it eGain suite includes eGain Operational Analytics for businesses to monitor, measure, and manage their omnichannel contact center operation; eGain Secure Messaging that enables secure messaging for business with their customers; and eGain Notify, an application to deliver automatic reminders, alerts, and updates at various stages of the customer journey. Additionally, the company offers implementation, solution development, systems integration, and training services. It serves retail, telecommunications, financial services, insurance, outsourced services, technology, utilities, government, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries. eGain Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the United Kingdom, other European countries, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It offers various solutions for life, pension, and annuity providers, including Sapiens ALIS, Sapiens Closed Books, Life Portraits, LifeApply, and LifeSuite. The company also provides Sapiens IDIT, Stream, Sapiens Stingray, Sapiens Reinsurance, URS, and FRS that support various business lines for property and casualty carriers, including personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as a solution for the management of reinsurance contracts. In addition, its Power Suite and Comp Suite are tailored for workers' compensation. Further, the companyÂ’s Sapiens Digital Suite enables digital transformation and includes advanced analytics, a portal for consumers and agents, personalized video capabilities, a customer engagement platform, and cloud offerings and services for agents, customers, and assorted insurance personnel. Additionally, it offers Sapiens DECISION, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to author, store, and manage various organizational business logic; and eMerge platform, which provides end-to-end, modular, and technology-based business solutions. The company also provides end-to-end solutions that include project delivery and implementation, business and technical consulting related to products, project and program management, training, user acceptance testing, migration, maintenance and support, hosting and managed services, product upgrades, and business transformation services. It markets and sells its products and services through direct sales force, as well as through channel partners and system integrators. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.