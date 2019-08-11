eGain Corporation (EGAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

As Business Software & Services businesses, eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) and Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain Corporation 9 3.31 N/A 0.12 67.30 Fair Isaac Corporation 286 9.23 N/A 5.24 66.33

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of eGain Corporation and Fair Isaac Corporation. Fair Isaac Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than eGain Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. eGain Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Fair Isaac Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of eGain Corporation and Fair Isaac Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain Corporation 0.00% 179.9% 6.8% Fair Isaac Corporation 0.00% 59.1% 11.9%

Volatility and Risk

eGain Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. Fair Isaac Corporation’s 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

eGain Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Fair Isaac Corporation which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. eGain Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fair Isaac Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for eGain Corporation and Fair Isaac Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Fair Isaac Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of eGain Corporation is $10, with potential upside of 38.89%. Competitively the consensus price target of Fair Isaac Corporation is $305, which is potential -16.47% downside. The data provided earlier shows that eGain Corporation appears more favorable than Fair Isaac Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

eGain Corporation and Fair Isaac Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 82.3% and 87.5%. About 4.6% of eGain Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Fair Isaac Corporation has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eGain Corporation -4.68% -4.91% -20.62% 5.88% -41.36% 17.81% Fair Isaac Corporation 0.74% 9.69% 28.25% 59.56% 73.59% 85.79%

For the past year eGain Corporation was less bullish than Fair Isaac Corporation.

Summary

Fair Isaac Corporation beats eGain Corporation on 8 of the 12 factors.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the company Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage customers across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show customers around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options. In addition, the company offers desktop applications consisting eGain Advisor Desktop, a desktop for customer service advisors in a digital world; eGain CallTrack call logging system; eGain Mail+Social, a application for processing inbound customer emails and providing email customer response; and eGain KnowledgeAgent, which empowers contact center agents with AI-powered knowledge management. Further, it eGain suite includes eGain Operational Analytics for businesses to monitor, measure, and manage their omnichannel contact center operation; eGain Secure Messaging that enables secure messaging for business with their customers; and eGain Notify, an application to deliver automatic reminders, alerts, and updates at various stages of the customer journey. Additionally, the company offers implementation, solution development, systems integration, and training services. It serves retail, telecommunications, financial services, insurance, outsourced services, technology, utilities, government, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries. eGain Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies. It operates through three segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment offers pre-configured decision management applications designed for various business problem or process, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management, as well as associated professional services. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services, including myFICO solutions for consumers that give clients access to analytics to be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as associated professional services. The Decision Management Software segment offers analytic and decision management software tools, as well as professional services. The company offers a portfolio of applications, tools, and services in the cloud to clients through its FICO Analytic Cloud, FICO Decision Management Suite, and FICO Decision Management Platform. Fair Isaac Corporation markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization; indirect channels; subsidiary sales organizations; and resellers and independent distributors, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.