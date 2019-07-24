eGain Corporation (EGAN) and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Software & Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain Corporation 9 3.64 N/A 0.07 130.82 Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 136 6.69 N/A 3.66 36.87

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for eGain Corporation and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than eGain Corporation. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. eGain Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows eGain Corporation and Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain Corporation 0.00% 14.2% -1.9% Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 14.7%

Risk & Volatility

eGain Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.53 beta. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. on the other hand, has 0.93 beta which makes it 7.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of eGain Corporation are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has 1.2 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than eGain Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered eGain Corporation and Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 26.10% for eGain Corporation with consensus target price of $10. Meanwhile, Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s consensus target price is $150, while its potential upside is 8.03%. The information presented earlier suggests that eGain Corporation looks more robust than Jack Henry & Associates Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

eGain Corporation and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.7% and 90.5%. 3.7% are eGain Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eGain Corporation -13.56% -14.15% -23.85% 2.63% -16.92% 33.41% Jack Henry & Associates Inc. 0.31% -6.41% 0.97% -4.71% 10.3% 6.57%

For the past year eGain Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Jack Henry & Associates Inc.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors eGain Corporation.

eGain Corporation provides cloud-based customer engagement software solutions worldwide. The company offers eGain software suite, including eGain Mobile for businesses to offer engagement options in the eGain suite to mobile users. It also provides Web applications comprising eGain Offers that helps businesses engage visitors on the company Website and Facebook fan pages; eGain Virtual Assistant that enables conversational automation to engage customers across digital touch points; eGain Cobrowse that enables phone and chat reps to show customers around the Website, help locate information, and hand-hold them during complex tasks; eGain Super Chat for Website visitors to conduct chats with agents; eGain ClickToCall provides Website visitors the ability to request a callback; and eGain SelfService to support customer self-service options. In addition, the company offers desktop applications consisting eGain Advisor Desktop, a desktop for customer service advisors in a digital world; eGain CallTrack call logging system; eGain Mail+Social, a application for processing inbound customer emails and providing email customer response; and eGain KnowledgeAgent, which empowers contact center agents with AI-powered knowledge management. Further, it eGain suite includes eGain Operational Analytics for businesses to monitor, measure, and manage their omnichannel contact center operation; eGain Secure Messaging that enables secure messaging for business with their customers; and eGain Notify, an application to deliver automatic reminders, alerts, and updates at various stages of the customer journey. Additionally, the company offers implementation, solution development, systems integration, and training services. It serves retail, telecommunications, financial services, insurance, outsourced services, technology, utilities, government, manufacturing, and consumer electronics industries. eGain Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The companyÂ’s Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a system for the community bank market; and Core Director, a Windows-based client/server system. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust IBM Power System primarily designed for credit unions; and CruiseNet, a Windows-based client/server system designed primarily for credit unions. In addition, the company offers electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.