Efg Asset Management Americas Upped Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $526,176 as Share Value Rose; Pillar Pacific Capital Management Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 16.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 2,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,932 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 17,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $963.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $213.28. About 20.99M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INCLUDED IN NORTH CAROLINA’S SUCCESSFUL BID FOR DRONE PILOT TESTING PROGRAM – STATE SPOKESMAN; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple and Google’s corporate reputations have plunged; 15/03/2018 – APPLE: LOOK FORWARD TO TELLING THEIR STORY TO FRENCH COURTS; 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Withdrew Two Claims Weds. on Two Patents in Apple Dispute in ITC Investigation But Not District Court Case; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 06/04/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc bought 7,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 77,881 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29M, up from 70,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $70.27. About 7.74M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT BASE CASE SHOWS GRONINGEN PRODUCTION FALLING TO 17.5 BCM FOR YEAR STARTING OCT. 2019; 29/03/2018 – EXXON AND QPI WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Investment Anticipated to Be Several Hundred Million Dollars; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Oil-Equivalent Production Down 6%, Adjusted Output Down 3%; 23/05/2018 – Exxon to Cut Natural Gas Flaring 25% by 2020 in Emissions Push; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS SELLING LOWER-VALUE ASSETS `REMAINS A PRIORITY’; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advsrs invested 3.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chevy Chase Trust holds 3.65% or 4.41 million shares. Winslow Asset Mngmt reported 3.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Washington Tru holds 3.22% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 284,001 shares. Sol Mngmt Com accumulated 35,756 shares. Yorktown Mgmt Inc reported 1,400 shares stake. Capital Fund Management holds 0.35% or 248,854 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Liability Company, a Minnesota-based fund reported 65,169 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 4.83M shares stake. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 0.76% or 456,099 shares in its portfolio. Doliver Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 6,480 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Tdam Usa Inc has invested 3.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ghp Invest Advisors has 1.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 49,758 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 13,446 shares. Amer Group Incorporated accumulated 1.94M shares.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,745 shares to 21,442 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,121 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S A P Ag Adr F Sponsored Adr 1 (NYSE:SAP) by 2,657 shares to 49,239 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 2,046 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,583 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

