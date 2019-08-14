Efg Asset Management Americas Upped Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Boosted Its Union Pacific (UNP) Position

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 63.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp acquired 2,234 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Efg Asset Management Americas Corp holds 5,744 shares with $803,000 value, up from 3,510 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $352.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 4.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 11/04/2018 – J&J: One-of-a-Kind Contact Lens Corrects Vision and Adapts to Changing Light Conditions; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 2.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb acquired 1,308 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Massmutual Trust Company Fsb holds 61,263 shares with $10.24 billion value, up from 59,955 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $118.91 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.88% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $168.78. About 2.27M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 27/04/2018 – Union Pacific Announces National Park Foundation Partnership Encouraging Next Gen to Explore America’s Backyard; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 05:05 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb decreased Charles Schwab Corp/The (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 39 shares to 640 valued at $27.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares S&P Mid (IJJ) stake by 85 shares and now owns 632 shares. Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northstar Group Inc has 1.46% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 19,596 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd invested in 0.27% or 1.86M shares. 2,106 were reported by Amarillo Comml Bank. 8,512 were reported by Amer Natl Registered Invest Advisor. Tower Bridge holds 0% or 14,129 shares. Ent Fincl Services Corporation invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Johnson Financial Group Incorporated holds 2,688 shares. Markston Limited Liability Corp has 2.53% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 129,102 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 3,434 shares. Ipswich Inv Management Com Inc invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Highland Limited Company reported 11,618 shares. Bank Of America De invested in 0.32% or 12.37 million shares. Cambridge Research Advisors has invested 0.1% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Private Wealth Advsrs has 3,803 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 8.34% above currents $168.78 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets to “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 13. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Friday, July 19. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $20600 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19700 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, April 22 with “Strong Buy”.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson \u0026 Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson \u0026 Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.43’s average target is 12.00% above currents $133.42 stock price. Johnson \u0026 Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $157 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 17. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Indemnity has 11.9% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 25,000 shares. Clean Yield Group owns 3.31% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 58,417 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 6.70M shares. The California-based Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP has invested 1.55% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Trust Advsr LP reported 523,988 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested in 407,400 shares or 0.86% of the stock. L & S Inc holds 1.29% or 68,708 shares. Marathon Asset Limited Liability Partnership reported 3.84% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Provident Invest Mngmt reported 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The New York-based Arrow Corp has invested 1.92% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Founders Secs Ltd Liability Com holds 7,901 shares. Orca Inv Management Ltd reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fulton Breakefield Broenniman invested 2.61% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 144,978 were accumulated by St Germain D J. Strategic Global Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 17,301 shares.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 12,276 shares to 56,164 valued at $8.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) stake by 5,377 shares and now owns 34,121 shares. Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) was reduced too.

