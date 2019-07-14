Efg Asset Management Americas Trimmed Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $2.45 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder American National Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $12.34 Million

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 27.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 10,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,110 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62M, down from 38,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.23 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 64,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.93M, down from 189,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.25 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WEAR ABC 3: #BREAKING: An officer-involved shooting at a Home Depot in Dallas has injured two officers and a civilian; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 24/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: #BREAKING: An arrest has been made after two police officers and a civilian were shot at a Home Depot in; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston & Mngmt holds 27,537 shares. British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.31% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 8,152 were reported by Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc). Strategic Advsrs Llc holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 7,756 shares. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,000 shares. Burney invested in 1.15% or 78,905 shares. Kcm Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,563 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Atria Invests Ltd Company holds 39,447 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Washington Tru Comml Bank holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 9,988 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs accumulated 0.56% or 18,176 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The reported 217,105 shares. Moreover, Huber Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 1.29% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, Wellington Llp has 0.26% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 4.81M shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Com holds 2.72% or 258,720 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 1,363 shares.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 3,682 shares to 77,317 shares, valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.40 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 369,400 are held by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca reported 3,248 shares. Dowling & Yahnke Limited Liability Corp owns 67,752 shares. Howard Cap Management stated it has 1,192 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 24,371 shares. Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.96% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance invested in 32,000 shares or 3.87% of the stock. Franklin Resource Inc accumulated 0.05% or 515,606 shares. Brown Capital Mngmt Lc reported 15,074 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Lifeplan Financial Group has 0.01% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd owns 2,583 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.85% or 43,582 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Co has 8,924 shares. Novare Capital Ltd reported 37,854 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 22,639 shares.

American National Insurance Company, which manages about $1.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp by 11,015 shares to 29,757 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.66 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.