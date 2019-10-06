Efg Asset Management Americas Trimmed Its Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stake; Profile of 3 Analysts Covering Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)

Among 6 analysts covering Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Newmont Mining has $5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $43.01’s average target is 12.27% above currents $38.31 stock price. Newmont Mining had 15 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Neutral” on Monday, September 9. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, April 9, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. BMO Capital Markets maintained Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) rating on Wednesday, July 3. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $4500 target. As per Wednesday, September 11, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 9 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 11 by BMO Capital Markets. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. See Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.31. About 4.91M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – CFO NANCY BUESE SAYS ON TRACK TO RETURN MORE THAN $350 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold stays near 5-wk lows, set for biggest weekly fall in 4; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 08/04/2018 – PRECIOUS-Gold slips as dollar firms, but trade war fears persist; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company has market cap of $31.20 billion. The firm primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It currently has negative earnings. It also explores for silver and copper properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 111,502 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.09% or 18,049 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 6,549 shares. Macquarie Grp Limited invested in 0% or 12,645 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.11% or 117,507 shares. 197,844 are owned by Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. State Street holds 37.83 million shares. Da Davidson accumulated 16,896 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Indexiq Advsrs Limited Company has 0.07% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 55,227 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited has 0.11% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 4.73 million shares. Carroll Assoc Incorporated holds 0% or 304 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 1.12M shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 4,475 shares. Prudential Financial owns 891,479 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). First Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.59% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 1.92 million shares. Ireland-based Davy Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Fifth Third Bank holds 3,318 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.03% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 2.80M shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Cookson Peirce Incorporated accumulated 30,130 shares. Brinker Cap Inc holds 18,180 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sandy Spring Bank has 0.15% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 11,865 shares. Voya Invest Management Limited Com reported 571,935 shares. 16,870 are owned by Atria Investments Lc. Ithaka Grp Inc Ltd Liability reported 184,216 shares stake. Moreover, Alpine Woods Capital Invsts has 0.27% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 8,911 are owned by Oppenheimer And. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.07% or 12.12 million shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:VEEV), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock has $20000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $174.38’s average target is 13.23% above currents $154 stock price. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock had 26 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, June 10 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 28 by Guggenheim. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Wednesday, August 28 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $19000 target in Wednesday, August 28 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 28 by JP Morgan. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by Stephens. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, May 30. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $61.52M for 93.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.