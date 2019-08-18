Efg Asset Management Americas Trimmed Its Holding in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) by $320,595 as Market Value Rose; Barr E S & Co Has Cut Its Carmax (KMX) Position by $329,199

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 1,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 19,725 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, down from 21,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $3.79 during the last trading session, reaching $179.22. About 2.35M shares traded or 76.65% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500.

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 4,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 330,009 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.04M, down from 334,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.03. About 1.07 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 89.61 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,267 shares to 3,059 shares, valued at $918,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 3,682 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas holds 0.04% or 9,054 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk holds 0% or 15,584 shares. Ameritas Inv accumulated 3,955 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset accumulated 0.09% or 63,907 shares. Texas-based Bbva Compass Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Liberty Capital Management Inc owns 3,643 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 175 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.13% stake. Mackenzie Fincl has 0.39% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 981,040 shares. American Secs Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 12,500 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Tiedemann Advsrs Llc has 0.07% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.44% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). California Employees Retirement Sys owns 528,693 shares. Old Natl Natl Bank In stated it has 49,198 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $71.09 million activity. On Monday, February 25 the insider LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Thestreet.com which released: “NYSE Observes Moment of Silence Following Mass Shootings in El Paso and Dayton – TheStreet.com” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CarMax Analyst Raises Price Target After Strong Q1, But Says Comp Growth Could Slow – Benzinga” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CarMax skids 7% as Wedbush cites weakening metrics – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.89 million for 15.86 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Morgan Stanley invested in 467,736 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Johnson Financial Grp Inc Inc invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Jump Trading Limited Liability holds 27,467 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Walleye Trading Lc holds 6,776 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 15,197 shares. 13,142 are owned by Asset. Paloma Prns Mngmt invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Pecaut & Co holds 0.31% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Na invested in 13,403 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 6,252 shares. Virtu Limited Liability Company holds 48,981 shares. D E Shaw And Company accumulated 1.47 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Invesco Limited has 0.07% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) by 3,235 shares to 74,685 shares, valued at $74.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 30,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW).