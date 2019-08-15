Efg Asset Management Americas Stake in Workday (WDAY) Cut by $527,040 as Stock Value Declined; Kanawha Capital Management Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $338,877 as Valuation Rose

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 1,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 91,163 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.32 million, up from 89,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 36.55 million shares traded or 36.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 24/04/2018 – Irish government and Apple reach deal on back taxes; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 17/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Apple Music-Like News Subscription Service; 14/05/2018 – Tim Cook Opens a New Front in Apple-Facebook Battle — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 17/04/2018 – Apple has an iPhone design problem it’s getting harder to solve; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 02/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Nutty Apple Salad; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Adds Aptiv, Exits Universal Display, Cuts Apple: 13F

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 21,442 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 24,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $185.77. About 1.14 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,323 shares to 26,523 shares, valued at $9.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,744 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

