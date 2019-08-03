Efg Asset Management Americas Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Has Decreased by $320,595; As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Price Rose, Bradley Foster & Sargent Lifted Its Position

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 8.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 1,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 19,725 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, down from 21,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $182.2. About 1.23 million shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 51.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 4,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 13,330 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 8,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is up 65.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3,065 shares to 172,610 shares, valued at $18.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) by 10,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,985 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiedemann Advisors has 0.08% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 13,459 shares. Gideon Cap Advisors Inc reported 9,376 shares. Jericho Cap Asset Mgmt LP has 408,477 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al accumulated 0.26% or 48,530 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 237,051 shares. Susquehanna Intl Llp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Stephens Invest Mngmt Group Lc accumulated 220,738 shares. Merian Global Investors (Uk) accumulated 318,389 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ironwood Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.58% or 15,257 shares. Sei Invests holds 0.05% or 110,785 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 500 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Company accumulated 10,961 shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 370,573 were reported by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 3,682 shares to 77,317 shares, valued at $6.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 91.10 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Pcl has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation owns 15,011 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.11% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Merian (Uk) Limited has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Com owns 0.04% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 194,435 shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 0.22% or 160,364 shares. Atlanta Cap Management L L C has invested 0.3% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Nippon Life Americas Inc holds 1.26% or 95,080 shares in its portfolio. Alphamark Advisors Llc invested 1.84% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Ltd holds 0.06% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 39,422 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc has invested 0.06% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 79,559 are owned by First Trust Lp. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Co reported 0.23% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Robecosam Ag accumulated 60,812 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa has invested 2.3% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $115.33 million activity. 422,056 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $66.44M were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP. $4.12 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6. Polcer Gregory had sold 46,233 shares worth $7.04M. Shares for $14.96 million were sold by Freda Fabrizio. Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold 29,366 shares worth $4.36M. On Wednesday, May 8 LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 27,830 shares.