Efg Asset Management Americas Stake in Equinix (EQIX) Raised by $1.22 Million; Halliburton Co (HAL) Holder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Has Lifted Position by $359,788 as Stock Price Declined

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 2,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,893 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48 million, up from 4,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $569.59. About 277,645 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 17.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc bought 16,354 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 107,931 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.45M, up from 91,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.58. About 12.08 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET STAYING UNDERSUPPLIED IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 41C, EST. 40C; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Declares Dividend of 18c; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Net $46M; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton Looks Forward to Active Engagement With Shareholders on Compensation and Other Issues; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON REVISES 2018 CAPEX BUDGET UP SLIGHTLY TO $2 BILLION; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 104 investors sold HAL shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc reported 9,826 shares. Graybill Bartz & Limited holds 1.33% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 85,227 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 9,154 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 22,792 shares. 700 were accumulated by First Fincl In. Weiss Multi owns 75,000 shares. Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Coastline invested in 17,045 shares. Moreover, Cim Invest Mangement has 0.18% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 22,109 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 35,000 shares. Diligent Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,331 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 13,524 shares. Moreover, Litman Gregory Asset Limited Liability has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 59 shares. Laurion Cap Management Lp has invested 0.2% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Paloma Mngmt Comm reported 85,923 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 144,527 shares. Consolidated Inv Gru Limited Co holds 1.72% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 6,500 shares. 33 were accumulated by First Manhattan Communications. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma holds 0.04% or 209,490 shares. Capital International Ltd Ca, a California-based fund reported 4,103 shares. Moreover, Coastline Tru has 0.03% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 450 shares. Avenir Corporation holds 0.17% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 3,313 shares. Hm Payson & Com accumulated 370 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 950 shares. 1,241 were reported by Davidson Invest Advsr. First Hawaiian National Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 4,009 shares. Rothschild Corporation Il invested in 703 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.03% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.04% or 33,664 shares. Texas-based Adell Harriman Carpenter has invested 0% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT).

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $351.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 5,185 shares to 14,545 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shopify Inc by 2,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,333 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).