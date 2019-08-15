Efg Asset Management Americas Raised Nextera Energy (NEE) Stake; Shorts at North American Construction Group LTD.HAR (NOA) Raised By 3.99%

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) stake by 51.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp acquired 7,452 shares as Nextera Energy Inc (NEE)’s stock rose 7.19%. The Efg Asset Management Americas Corp holds 21,964 shares with $4.25M value, up from 14,512 last quarter. Nextera Energy Inc now has $102.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $214.96. About 2.37M shares traded or 40.23% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 Adj EPS by 15c, and 2021 Adj EPS by 20c; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 30/03/2018 – NextEra to Buy Solar Panels Made in U.S. by China’s JinkoSolar; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – AN AFFILIATE OF CO TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ALL FACILITIES INCLUDED IN DEAL UNDER A 10-YEAR SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH CPPIB; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – NEXTERA ENERGY IS EXPECTED TO RAISE 2020 AND 2021 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTATIONS BY $0.15 & $0.20, RESPECTIVELY; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bankshares has invested 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Centurylink Investment Mgmt Co holds 0.74% or 9,403 shares. Jnba Finance has 0.02% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 364 shares. Keating Inv Counselors invested 0.15% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). First Financial Bank Of Omaha owns 115,132 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Argent Trust has 0.65% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 32,114 shares. National Pension holds 472,724 shares. Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 1 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Lc has invested 0.68% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 1,382 were reported by Zwj Counsel. Jefferies Group Lc holds 0.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 23,837 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.09% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 1,274 were accumulated by Clean Yield Grp. Moors Cabot Inc owns 36,802 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. NextEra Energy Inc has $23400 highest and $18700 lowest target. $224.67’s average target is 4.52% above currents $214.96 stock price. NextEra Energy Inc had 20 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by UBS. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NEE in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 21.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 1,379 shares to 4,978 valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ingevity Corp stake by 12,071 shares and now owns 14,305 shares. Ishares Tr (IEV) was reduced too.