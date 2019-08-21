Efg Asset Management Americas Position In Twitter (TWTR) Was Has Boosted; Companhia Energetica De Mina (CIG) Holder Sigma Planning Has Cut Its Holding by $327,000 as Shares Rose

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Companhia Energetica De Mina (CIG) by 83.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 109,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.27% . The institutional investor held 22,300 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80,000, down from 131,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Companhia Energetica De Mina for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.62. About 148,591 shares traded. Companhia EnergÃ©tica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has risen 72.07% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CIG News: 07/03/2018 – CEMIG NAMES MAURICIO FERNANDES LEONARDO JUNIOR CFO; 29/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CEMIG DISTRIBUICAO S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 16/05/2018 – CEMIG TO PUBLISH RULES FOR CEMIG TELECOM ASSETS SALE BY MAY 31; 02/05/2018 – CEMIG SAYS BOARD ELECTS ADEZIO DE ALMEIDA LIMA CHAIRMAN; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN UTILITY CEMIG POSTPONES SALE OF STAKE IN BELO MONTE HYDRO STATION UNTIL 2019 -PRESENTATION; 29/03/2018 – CEMIG FY NET INCOME R$428.5M; 24/05/2018 – CEMIG SAYS NO DECISION TO RAISE CAPITAL IN DOMESTIC, INTL MKT; 10/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Telefonica Brasil to expand ultra-fast broadband to 20 new cities; 27/03/2018 – CEMIG MADE BINDING PROPOSAL TO RENOVA ON CHIPLEY; 10/04/2018 – BRAZILIAN UTILITY CEMIG SAYS HAS RESUMED TALKS WITH POTENTIAL BUYER OF ITS STAKE IN SANTO ANTONIO DAM -PRESENTATION

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Twitter Inc (TWTR) by 29.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 19,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.69% . The institutional investor held 83,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 64,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Twitter Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $42.91. About 2.27 million shares traded. Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has risen 34.83% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TWTR News: 01/05/2018 – TWTR: $TWTR Ballmer all out – ! $TWTR; 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Introduces Industry’s First 5G NR Solution for Small Cells and Remote Radio Heads; 28/03/2018 – UK INTERIOR MINISTER RUDD SAYS INTERNET FIRMS SUCH AS FACEBOOK FB.O COULD DO MORE TO COMBAT ILLEGAL AND OFFENSIVE MATERIAL ON WEBSITES; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Martin Sorrell makes comeback after short hiatus; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Walmart buys controlling stake in India’s Flipkart for $16 billion; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump to decide on Iran nuclear deal Tuesday; 28/03/2018 – Internet firms should do “much much” more to remove illegal content -UK interior minister; 13/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: @Meha It’s an event that Tom Dart attended and somehow got put on as the initial art for the story. It was; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold TWTR shares while 158 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 518.69 million shares or 4.11% more from 498.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.16% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Aviance Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) for 2,744 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 2.30 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc stated it has 15,600 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru holds 0.1% or 76.86M shares. 10,543 were accumulated by Commerce National Bank & Trust. California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). National Asset Management holds 47,248 shares. Blackrock Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Moreover, Bancorp Of America De has 0.03% invested in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Jacobs Ca holds 0.09% or 16,080 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Ww Markets Inc reported 363,785 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Allstate accumulated 35,475 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.04% in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR). Cidel Asset Management, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,000 shares.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 5,377 shares to 34,121 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,725 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Flexshares Tr (QDEF) by 7,743 shares to 19,343 shares, valued at $864,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XBI) by 9,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

