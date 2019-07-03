Efg Asset Management Americas Position in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Lifted as Stock Value Rose; S Squared Technology Has Decreased Intricon (IIN) Position as Share Price Declined

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Intricon Corp (IIN) by 30.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 36,519 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, down from 52,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Intricon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.01. About 59,925 shares traded. IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) has declined 13.82% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical IIN News: 21/05/2018 – lntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 13/03/2018 IntriCon Expands U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Meet Rising Demand of Medical Business; 07/05/2018 – IntriCon 1Q EPS 10c; 23/05/2018 – IntriCon Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – IntriCon Present at the 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE SALES TO RANGE BETWEEN $105 MLN TO $108 MLN IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – IntriCon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – IntriCon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ IntriCon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IIN); 07/05/2018 – INTRICON CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 SECOND-QUARTER NET SALES, TO RANGE BETWEEN $25.5 MLN AND $26.5 MLN

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 6,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,394 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 70,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $88.59. About 1.40 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 29/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Releases 2018 Corporate Responsibility Report; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 29/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO MATERIALLY IMPACT 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS OR CAPITAL RETURNS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICE); 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 14/03/2018 – U.S. regulator approves pilot program to cut exchange fees, rebates; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold IIN shares while 17 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 6.07 million shares or 10.64% more from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) for 63,816 shares. Massachusetts Serv Ma stated it has 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 21,799 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Prescott Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 18,500 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Conestoga Capital Advsr Ltd reported 9,380 shares stake. Ranger Investment Management Lp reported 131,377 shares. Bamco Ny holds 0.02% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) or 182,424 shares. Essex Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Quantum Cap Mgmt reported 0.53% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Bard Associates invested in 0.34% or 26,870 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 0% in IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN). Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 3,850 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 293,316 are owned by Palisade Cap Nj. Jpmorgan Chase Commerce accumulated 16,053 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “IntriCon Announces Completion of Public Offering of Common Stock and Exercise in Full of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares – Business Wire” on August 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IntriCon Goes Parabolic On The Coatails Of Medtronic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Judging IntriCon Corporation’s (NASDAQ:IIN) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Grocery Outlet Jumps in Debut After Raising $378 Million – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Immuron Rips Higher On Positive Preclinical Results For Travelan – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $39,321 activity.

Analysts await IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 64.00% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.25 per share. IIN’s profit will be $775,021 for 63.92 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by IntriCon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Company Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 210 shares. Bangor State Bank has 25,389 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. 12,976 were accumulated by Congress Asset Management Ma. Security National reported 0.05% stake. Arrow Fin accumulated 52,237 shares. Cap Impact Ltd Liability Company reported 37,249 shares. Btc Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.61% or 50,278 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.3% or 76,900 shares. Park Avenue Ltd Liability Com reported 2,946 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Waddell & Reed Fin owns 294,902 shares. Cwm Ltd has 0% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cetera Advsr Limited Liability, Colorado-based fund reported 5,198 shares. Reilly Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tobam holds 13,814 shares.