Efg Asset Management Americas Position in Illumina (ILMN) Has Lowered as Stock Value Declined; Magna Intl (MGA) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Increased Its Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 45,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 12.66 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $616.53 million, up from 12.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $49.89. About 1.83 million shares traded or 70.64% up from the average. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 14/03/2018 – Lyft, Magna in Deal to Develop Hardware, Software for Self-Driving Cars; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 10/05/2018 – Magna International 1Q Adj EPS $1.84; 10/05/2018 – Red Tape in New Nafta Could Drive Automakers Away, Magna Warns; 14/03/2018 – Auto parts maker Magna invests $200 million in Lyft; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 24/04/2018 – Kansas AG: AG Derek Schmidt, Chief Judge Merlin Wheeler to host exhibit on the Magna Carta in Emporia; 26/04/2018 – Magna and BHAP Create Joint Venture to Supply Door Modules to Automakers in China; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO: `CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC’ NAFTA DEAL WILL GET DONE

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 15.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 1,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 9,742 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, down from 11,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $293.99. About 678,555 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 30/05/2018 – Designer babies are just one example of the ethical dilemmas faced by the genomics industry Illumina CEO Francis deSouza’s company makes machines that let companies like 23andMe understand their customers’ DNA; 02/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 19,136 shares to 83,336 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 40,676 shares to 1.05M shares, valued at $66.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) by 25,262 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE).