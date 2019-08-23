Efg Asset Management Americas Position in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Has Lifted by $926,382; Shareholder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Upped Store Cap (STOR) Position

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 11,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 199,986 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 188,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 828,095 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 08/03/2018 STORE Capital Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q AFFO 44c/Shr; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 26.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 8,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 42,523 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 33,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $130.19. About 572,539 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 24/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell And Reed Inc has invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). The California-based Franklin Inc has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cleararc Incorporated holds 2,799 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & accumulated 0.01% or 12,900 shares. Amp Capital Investors invested in 0.08% or 131,112 shares. Fenimore Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 191,917 shares. The Texas-based Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). First Hawaiian Financial Bank invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cibc Ww Corp reported 28,757 shares. Qs Investors Limited Company reported 2,805 shares stake. First Personal Fincl Services has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Dupont Capital Management accumulated 0% or 1,461 shares. Natixis holds 146,282 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Tributary Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.07% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Federated Invsts Pa reported 214,502 shares.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10,433 shares to 28,110 shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rh by 2,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,009 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold STOR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 196.37 million shares or 0.07% more from 196.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com reported 0.12% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). American Century, Missouri-based fund reported 1.55M shares. Nomura Asset invested 0.05% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 376,191 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 120,992 are owned by Btc Cap. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.04% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) for 579,100 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 128,635 shares. The Illinois-based Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 49,380 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 759 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 13.72M shares. Amalgamated National Bank reported 36,871 shares.