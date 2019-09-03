Efg Asset Management Americas Lowered Its Workday (WDAY) Stake as Valuation Declined; Goelzer Investment Management Has Boosted Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $1.04 Million

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 26.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 10,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 49,180 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 38,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $108.6. About 533,009 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 15/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Okta Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CIB CO-PRESIDENT PINTO SPEAKS AT DEUTSCHE BANK CONF; 23/04/2018 – NMC HEALTH PLC NMC.L – J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND HSBC ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 20/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Galler Says Markets Stay Volatile Until Year’s End (Video); 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD RESPONSE TO RECENT ADDITIONAL US SANCTIONS AGAINST RUSSIA; 25/05/2018 – EIDOS THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, BARCLAYS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 21,442 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 24,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $176.45. About 247,718 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 98,674 shares to 342,180 shares, valued at $13.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 89,519 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,865 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Editor’s Notebook: JPMorgan’s entry could change banking landscape – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investing in people is key to winning – Columbus Business First” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Capital reported 7,850 shares. Paradigm Asset Communications Lc reported 47,000 shares. Odey Asset Mngmt Group Inc Inc Ltd reported 0.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.13% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx holds 2.96% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 85,865 shares. Agf Invests holds 2.08M shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability, California-based fund reported 7,536 shares. Green Square Cap Limited Liability Co stated it has 4.03% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 127,378 shares. Notis holds 19,262 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Zevenbergen Cap Investments stated it has 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Amarillo Fincl Bank reported 26,914 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability holds 1.13% or 19.48M shares in its portfolio. Doheny Asset Ca invested in 6,054 shares or 0.52% of the stock.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,536 shares to 10,064 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 11,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ).

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Workday (WDAY) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Workday (WDAY) Up 0.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Workday, Inc. Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 27, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DLTH, WDAY, NOW – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, MYL – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.