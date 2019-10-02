Efg Asset Management Americas Lowered Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; Millennium Management Boosted By $2.04 Million Its American Finl Group Ohio (AFG) Holding

Millennium Management Llc increased American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG) stake by 13.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Millennium Management Llc acquired 20,047 shares as American Finl Group Inc Ohio (AFG)’s stock rose 0.85%. The Millennium Management Llc holds 170,834 shares with $17.51M value, up from 150,787 last quarter. American Finl Group Inc Ohio now has $9.49 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $105.47. About 367,305 shares traded or 3.90% up from the average. American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) has declined 5.67% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AFG News: 28/03/2018 – AFG – AF GRUPPEN BUYS DEVELOPMENT RIGHTS IN CENTRAL GOTHENBURG; 30/05/2018 – American Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Bill Gates: The American financial aid system is failing students; 20/03/2018 – North American Financial 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN FINANCIAL 1Q CORE OPER EPS $2.42, EST. $1.94; 25/04/2018 – As Intelligent Customer Care Platforms Experience Rapid Growth, Convergys Introduces Conversational Virtual Assistant Technology to Leading North American Financial Institution; 09/05/2018 – Phoenix American Financial Services Announces the Hiring of Samuel Petrecky as Vice President, Fund Accounting; 09/03/2018 Betty Shepherd Named Divisional Senior Vice President at Great American Insurance Group; 02/05/2018 – American Fincl Group Declares Special Cash Dividend of $1.50/Shr; 02/04/2018 – American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 62.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 4,597 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Efg Asset Management Americas Corp holds 2,802 shares with $221,000 value, down from 7,399 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $291.74B valuation. The stock decreased 2.35% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $68.95. About 10.04 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 26/03/2018 – EIN BP Energy News: Rumors Of Exxon Mobil’s Demise Are Greatly Exaggerated; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 29/03/2018 – EXXON TO CONTINUE LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 27/04/2018 – EXXON IN TALKS WITH DUTCH GOVT ON GRONINGEN FIELD PHASE OUT; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50B; 16/04/2018 – CORRECTED-EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COKER (NOT HYDROCRACKER) OVERHAUL MAY FINISH IN EARLY JUNE; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 17.72% above currents $68.95 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 12 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $80 target in Wednesday, April 3 report. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. UBS maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 18.94 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon: Tremendous Under $70 – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon warns on Q3 profits – Seeking Alpha” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Has A Strong Growth Plan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Upstream Segment Will Continue to Drive Growth for XOM Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Frontier Inv Management has 3.11% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Mgmt stated it has 40,552 shares. Foyston Gordon Payne holds 3,775 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. C Ww Wide Group Hldg A S accumulated 3.87 million shares or 3.69% of the stock. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 9,200 shares. Callahan Advsr Limited Co has 125,639 shares for 1.73% of their portfolio. The California-based Montecito Fincl Bank has invested 0.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Independent Investors stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Yorktown Management And reported 50,000 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd has 29,916 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. S&T Comml Bank Pa stated it has 112,528 shares. Leavell Management Inc holds 0.57% or 71,062 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.62% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 754,046 shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel Inc has 0.37% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) stake by 2,428 shares to 6,893 valued at $3.48 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) stake by 3,631 shares and now owns 18,732 shares. Ishares Tr (IEV) was raised too.

Millennium Management Llc decreased Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) stake by 30,853 shares to 69,147 valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Jazz Investments I Ltd stake by 2,800 shares and now owns 3,000 shares. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:KPTI) was reduced too.

More notable recent American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Financial declares $0.45 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Great American Insurance adds division – Cincinnati Business Courier” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold AFG shares while 103 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 55.10 million shares or 1.69% more from 54.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.04% or 32,408 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability holds 692,200 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Alberta Invest has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Finance Gru Inc 401(K) Retirement Savings Plan stated it has 100% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). D E Shaw holds 0.02% or 138,751 shares. Westpac Banking Corp has 6,694 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technologies owns 1,600 shares. Korea reported 300 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Grp Incorporated reported 914 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP has invested 0.01% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG). Citadel holds 0.01% or 132,717 shares in its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 8,410 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Investec Asset, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 648,507 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd stated it has 0.07% in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).