Efg Asset Management Americas Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding By $310,526; J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Trimmed By $1.83 Million Its Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Holding

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 13.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,700 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc holds 41,553 shares with $11.37M value, down from 48,253 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $111.05 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $287.06. About 2.17M shares traded or 48.39% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires lntegenX, Provider of Leading Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 63.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp acquired 2,234 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Efg Asset Management Americas Corp holds 5,744 shares with $803,000 value, up from 3,510 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.93 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.11B for 24.92 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 6.95% above currents $287.06 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 25. Needham downgraded it to “Buy” rating and $31500 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Needham. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy”. Argus Research maintained the shares of TMO in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $295 target. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of TMO in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Barclays Capital.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,000 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 16.73% above currents $128.36 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. On Wednesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $14500 target in Tuesday, August 27 report.

