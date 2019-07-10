Efg Asset Management Americas Lifted Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding by $460,404; Kohls (KSS) Stock Price Declined While Schwab Charles Investment Management Lowered Holding by $2.04 Million

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc sold 29,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.91M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.75. About 3.23 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has risen 4.97% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – AT EFFECTIVE TIME OF SICA’S APPOINTMENT AS CHAIRMAN, STEPHEN WATSON WILL STEP DOWN AS LEAD DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 08/03/2018 S&P REVISES KOHL’S CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 02/05/2018 – Kohl’s Names Doug Howe Chief Merchandising Officer; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kohl’s May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise This Quarter; 09/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $66; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Kohl’s crushes estimates; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $5.05-Adj EPS $5.50; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 1,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,523 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25M, up from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $348.48. About 729,058 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ULTA BEAUTY 4Q EPS $3.40; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 1st; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) by 63,463 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $18.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA) by 73,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 956,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Limited has 7,364 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 1,370 are owned by First Mercantile Trust Company. Citigroup invested in 0.01% or 145,928 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Com owns 2,950 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 3,085 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.69% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 100 are owned by First Fincl Corporation In. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0.08% or 110,189 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability owns 55,248 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Limited Company accumulated 11,359 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank And Trust holds 140 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 8,700 shares in its portfolio. United Cap Advisers Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership owns 38,075 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.57 EPS, down 10.80% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.76 per share. KSS’s profit will be $254.39M for 7.60 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 157.38% EPS growth.

