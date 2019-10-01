Efg Asset Management Americas Increases Stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC); Splunk (SPLK) Holding Has Upped by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 19,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 83,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, up from 63,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 1.10 million shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 10/04/2018 – UK Takeover Panel: SS&C, ION Must Confirm Fidessa Intentions by April 20; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 20/03/2018 – NorthCoast Asset Management Selects SS&C to Deliver Investment Operation Transformation; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 15/05/2018 – SS&C Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 10/04/2018 – TAKEOVER PANEL: ION, SS&C MUST REPORT FIRM INTENTION BY 20 APR; 06/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ION AND SS&C ABOUT POSSIBLE ALTERNATIVE OFFERS FOR FIDESSA; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Ss&C’s Outlook To Stable; Affirms Ba3 Cfr

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 11,123 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 77,260 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.72 million, up from 66,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $117.86. About 1.02 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9C; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK SEES 2Q REV. $356M TO $358M, EST. $354.8M; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $18.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 41,617 shares to 46,738 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnx Resources Corp by 71,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,122 shares, and cut its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts I (NYSE:HST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 18,171 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Champlain Inv Ltd Liability holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 1.54M shares. Trust Of Vermont invested 0% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested 0.05% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Fifth Third Bank & Trust accumulated 4,650 shares. Cookson Peirce And Comm holds 5,595 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability holds 4,286 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. 71,070 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% or 353,993 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.02% or 3,306 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv has 0.03% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 368,376 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 91,510 shares. Vanguard Grp stated it has 13.54 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. California-based Taylor Frigon Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.34% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Delphi Mngmt Ma invested in 11,229 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Metropolitan Life New York has 0.02% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 15,126 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability has 10,935 shares. 165,664 are held by Envestnet Asset Incorporated. Banbury Partners Llc accumulated 449,999 shares or 8.57% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 0.01% or 28,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co accumulated 670,179 shares. Paloma Prns owns 25,265 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Qs Ltd Company reported 2,600 shares. Waratah Cap Ltd has 3.11% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Raymond James And Assoc stated it has 301,433 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.02% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 37,835 shares. Ci Investments owns 59,000 shares. Moreover, Zacks Mgmt has 0.05% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 42,559 shares.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $351.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 5,058 shares to 20,325 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 12,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,529 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).