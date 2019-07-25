Efg Asset Management Americas Increases Stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR); Broadwood Capital Increased Its Position in Biotime (BTX) as Stock Price Rose

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 26.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 8,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,523 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 33,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $134.61. About 502,220 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 33.73 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19M, up from 29.97M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $175.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.17. About 282,185 shares traded. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 28.89% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen® Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss/Shr 58c; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of a Reduction and Change in Drusen Material; 27/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS CASH SALE OF ASCENDANCE BIOTECHNOLOGY; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 10/04/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 10/05/2018 – BioTime 1Q Loss $63.5M; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit; 21/04/2018 – DJ BioTime Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTX); 21/03/2018 – BioTime Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ohio-based Victory Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Blackrock stated it has 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Security Natl Trust Company owns 55 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim And has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Echo Street Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.25% or 124,592 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department invested in 124 shares. Moreover, Chevy Chase Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Mariner Ltd Llc invested in 12,684 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.06% or 31,481 shares. 32,232 are owned by Cibc Ww Markets Incorporated. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 118,003 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 2,300 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,815 shares.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7,233 shares to 44,888 shares, valued at $11.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,898 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).