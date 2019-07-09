Efg Asset Management Americas Increases Position in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR); Crestwood Capital Management LP Stake in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Decreased as Share Price Rose

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 26.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 8,994 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,523 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41 million, up from 33,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 483,253 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream

Crestwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp sold 108,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.27 million, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 3.81 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 16.47% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 01/04/2018 – Gulf News Business: CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Interest Income INR60.2 Bln vs. INR59.6 Bln a Year Earlier; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 02/04/2018 – ICICI CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF PROBE BY ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Finance ministry sources say RBI to decide on Chanda Kochhar’s term at India’s ICICI Bank – PTI in Business Standard; 09/04/2018 – Probe Into India’s ICICI Bank Loans Can Hurt Reputation : Fitch — Market Talk; 01/04/2018 – Huffington Post: CBI Probing Videocon, Husband Of ICICI Bank CEO, In Loan Case; 23/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – ICICI BANK LTD REPLY TO CLARIFICATION SOUGHT BY; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES SAYS IPO CLOSED, RAISED ABOUT 35 BILLION RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 142.64 BLN RUPEES VS 135.69 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Broadridge Completes Acquisition of RPM Technologies, a Leading Provider of Canadian Wealth Management Technology – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Share Price Is Up 203% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Invest Counsel Inc invested in 2,302 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust reported 9,827 shares. Community Bancorporation Na holds 55 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.08% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 273,952 shares. 31 are owned by Focused Wealth Mngmt. Beaumont Prns Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Incorporated Ca accumulated 3.21% or 171,333 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.1% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 866,600 shares. Pggm holds 0.02% or 31,095 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 1,059 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 21,859 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd accumulated 1,972 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Ameritas Investment Prns owns 2,053 shares.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 13,840 shares to 135,038 shares, valued at $5.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 16,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,898 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 9,072 shares to 57,780 shares, valued at $10.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.