Efg Asset Management Americas Increased Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake; As Eog Res (EOG) Share Value Declined, Holder Texas Permanent School Fund Trimmed Its Stake

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Texas Permanent School Fund sold 3,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 112,846 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74 million, down from 116,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $90.84. About 3.52M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES CORPORATE CASH FLOW WILL CONTINUE TO FUND STRONG DIVIDEND GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 04/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 1,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,064 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 8,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $379.5. About 4.34M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 21/05/2018 – CNN Money: Obamas will be on and off camera in unique Netflix deal; 25/04/2018 – New York Post: Netflix shoots in Brooklyn with `Pitch Perfect’ star; 12/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix’s Dan Gilroy-Jake Gyllenhaal Film Sets All-Star Ensemble; 07/03/2018 – NETFLIX CEO EXPECTS $15B IN SUBSCRIBER FEES THIS YEAR: NIKKEI; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 23/04/2018 – Netflix Shows Junk-Bond Market Open, At a Price: Markets Live; 24/04/2018 – CNET: Sense8 finale lands June 8 on Netflix; 02/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Netflix posts job openings for paid binge-watchers; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX 1Q STREAMING CONTENT OBLIGATIONS $17.9B

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,745 shares to 21,442 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 5,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,244 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $26.05 million activity. Shares for $22.29M were sold by HASTINGS REED on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Associate Limited Liability has 1.52% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Essex Inv Management Com Limited Liability Company invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, First Personal Finance has 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 486 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 44,400 shares. Fred Alger Management has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv accumulated 472 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 456 shares. Moreover, Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Donaldson Mngmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kessler Inv Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 6.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Guardian Life Insur Co Of America invested in 0.06% or 1,259 shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Com Tn invested 0.02% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Toronto Dominion National Bank accumulated 357,020 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has 0.68% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 8,680 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $867.53 million for 15.45 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Texas Permanent School Fund, which manages about $6.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) by 111,145 shares to 709,066 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 4,667 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,613 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet North America Advsrs holds 0.05% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 3,707 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 102,435 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 0.17% or 11,000 shares. Northstar Investment Advisors Lc invested 0.24% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Alabama-based Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated has invested 3.83% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Syntal Prtn Limited Liability has 6,388 shares. Axiom International Lc De holds 367,050 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd holds 0.41% or 6.02 million shares. Cs Mckee L P, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 271,867 shares. Murphy Cap Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 3,424 shares. Colonial Advsrs reported 6,160 shares. Argent Co holds 0.15% or 14,560 shares. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.21% or 109,176 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

