Efg Asset Management Americas Increased Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) by $485,590 as Market Valuation Rose; Noble Plc (NE) Stock Price Declined While Penn Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Its Position

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NE) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 282,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.55% . The hedge fund held 2.62 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.52M, down from 2.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Noble Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $415.03M market cap company. The stock increased 14.55% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $1.89. About 6.97M shares traded or 22.45% up from the average. Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) has declined 61.55% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.55% the S&P500. Some Historical NE News: 03/04/2018 – NOBLE GROUP SAYS BAO JIANMIN RESIGNS FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 27/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – CO HAS NOT AND WILL NOT MAKE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE 29 MARCH 2018 IN RESPECT OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP SAYS NOT SERVED WITH WRIT FROM GOLDILOCKS SUIT; 13/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD NOBG.Sl – DEUTSCHE BANK AG, AS AN EXISTING SENIOR CREDITOR & FUTURE TRADE FINANCE PROVIDER, HAS SIGNED RSA; 12/04/2018 – Reality TV World: Exclusive: Chris Noble talks ‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ — I came to play ‘Survivor,’ others were on vacation; 22/03/2018 – NOBLE GROUP LTD – RSA PROVIDES FOR A COMPREHENSIVE RESTRUCTURING OF COMPANY’S EXISTING DEBT, INCLUDING 2018 NOTES; 27/03/2018 – Noble Group Says 55% of Creditors Back Debt Plan as ING Joins; 18/04/2018 – Noble Chairman Asks Shareholders to Back Rescue Deal (Correct); 04/04/2018 – Phil Noble, Democratic Candidate for Governor of South Carolina in 2018, Selects Findit Inc to Assist on Social Media Campaign; 08/03/2018 – Ducommun Access Event Set By Noble Capital Markets for Mar. 15

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 9,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 66,572 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 56,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 3.93M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 13/04/2018 – Mondelez Debt Buyback Presents `Prisoner’s Dilemma’ to Holders; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL – ACCEPTED FOR PURCHASE ALL $570 MLN OF NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED & NOT VALIDLY WITHDRAWN PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 30/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64B and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 29,139 shares to 42,895 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 103,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR).

Analysts await Noble Corporation plc (NYSE:NE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Noble Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,745 shares to 21,442 shares, valued at $4.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 126,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,004 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

