Efg Asset Management Americas Increased Apple (AAPL) Position; FBL Financial Group (FFG)’s Sentiment Is 1.28

FBL Financial Group Inc (FFG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 41 funds opened new and increased positions, while 32 sold and decreased their positions in FBL Financial Group Inc. The funds in our database now have: 7.01 million shares, down from 7.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding FBL Financial Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 25 Increased: 28 New Position: 13.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 16.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp acquired 2,784 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Efg Asset Management Americas Corp holds 19,932 shares with $3.79M value, up from 17,148 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $944.48B valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99M shares traded or 93.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 26/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing GmbH & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Warren Buffett comments on Apple, other Berkshire investments; 24/04/2018 – IRELAND INTENTION TO SIGN EXECUTE ESCROW DEED W/ APPLE; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 21/05/2018 – @robotodd asked Apple’s Siri to tell him about #WWDC18, Apple’s developer conference that starts on June 4, and it told him it’s going to get an upgrade; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple’s working on a wireless headset for both AR, VR- CNET; 17/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music

The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.43. About 20,675 shares traded or 1.08% up from the average. FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) has declined 20.69% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.69% the S&P500. Some Historical FFG News: 29/03/2018 – FBL Financial Group Presents 2017 Annual Report; 23/03/2018 – FBL Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Fincantieri-Built Frigate ITS Alpino, Prototype Competitor for U.S. Navy’s FFG(X) Frigate Program, Makes Landfall in Norfolk; 16/03/2018 FBL Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ FBL Financial Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFG); 15/05/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT AND F.B.l. ARE INVESTIGATING CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – NYT, CITING; 03/05/2018 – FBL FINANCIAL GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $182.2 MLN VS $181.9 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q EPS 94c; 17/05/2018 – FBL Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – FBL Fincl 1Q Rev $182.2M

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co holds 0.79% of its portfolio in FBL Financial Group, Inc. for 187,178 shares. Victory Capital Management Inc owns 741,976 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0.1% invested in the company for 126,972 shares. The Georgia-based Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc has invested 0.07% in the stock. Caxton Associates Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 5,466 shares.

FBL Financial Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The company has market cap of $1.51 billion. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. It has a 14.7 P/E ratio. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

