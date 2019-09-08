Efg Asset Management Americas Holding in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Trimmed by $1.31 Million as Stock Declined; Healthcor Management LP Decreased Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Holding by $23.55 Million as Stock Rose

Healthcor Management Lp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 23.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp sold 41,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The hedge fund held 134,690 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.85M, down from 176,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $505.26. About 625,213 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES; 29/05/2018 – Intuitive to Begin Direct Operations in India; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 02/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Presenting at Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 23/04/2018 – Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Notice of Pendency of Class Action in the In re Intuitive Surgical Securities Litigation

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 5,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 23,244 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, down from 29,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $201.28. About 332,852 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 23.09% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $3.63, EST. $3.13; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 27/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP SIVB.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $350 FROM $308; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 11/05/2018 – SVB Holdings Plc: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial 1Q EPS $3.63; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20B and $2.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 1.66 million shares to 3.68 million shares, valued at $73.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 551,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 617,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corp (Put) (NYSE:SYK).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $273.69M for 53.52 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 5,517 shares to 18,002 shares, valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 19,136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

