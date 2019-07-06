Efg Asset Management Americas Holding in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Decreased by $786,030 as Valuation Declined; Iberiabank Has Raised Holding in Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) by $1.25 Million as Valuation Rose

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 23.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 7,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,197 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 31,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.49. About 567,285 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 16/05/2018 – Constellation’s Ex-CEO Among Three Charged in $300 Million Plot; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands results beat on higher demand for Mexican beers; 17/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Criminal charges filed against former Constellation Health execs; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 1,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,978 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 6,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $537.25. About 432,092 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,234 shares to 5,744 shares, valued at $803,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on July, 18 after the close. They expect $2.23 earnings per share, up 3.72% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.15 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $257.45M for 60.23 P/E if the $2.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.89% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $20.67 million activity. The insider Myriam Curet sold $770,652. 7,500 shares were sold by MOHR MARSHALL, worth $3.94 million on Tuesday, February 5. $14.65M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by GUTHART GARY S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 351 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation has 200 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 83 shares. Moreover, D E Shaw & Company Inc has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 3,253 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Ltd Llc has invested 0.35% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Financial Counselors Incorporated reported 3,376 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 9,436 were reported by Allstate. Gladius Lp accumulated 407 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Investment Mngmt Gru Ltd stated it has 0.95% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ipg Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 555 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Lc owns 1,695 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. 10,620 are owned by Mackenzie Financial. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp has 120 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Calamos Lc accumulated 56,574 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 162,316 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Capital Mngmt invested in 2,025 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Webster Retail Bank N A has 18,075 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 0% or 50 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Llc invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Monarch Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 1,200 shares. Iberiabank holds 0.78% or 38,197 shares in its portfolio. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division has invested 0.29% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 14,007 shares in its portfolio. Mrj Cap holds 1.72% or 16,400 shares in its portfolio. Icon Advisers stated it has 2,900 shares. 10,035 are held by Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 181,539 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.35% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Jefferies Financial Inc has 7,977 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas reported 0.3% stake.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $140,171 activity.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,479 shares to 22,269 shares, valued at $6.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 3,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,247 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund (VIG).