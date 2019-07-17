Efg Asset Management Americas Has Upped Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Stake By $926,382; Bluemountain Capital Management Has Boosted Tennant Co (TNC) Stake

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc increased Tennant Co (TNC) stake by 84.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc acquired 5,321 shares as Tennant Co (TNC)’s stock rose 3.02%. The Bluemountain Capital Management Llc holds 11,608 shares with $721,000 value, up from 6,287 last quarter. Tennant Co now has $1.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $65.91. About 114,606 shares traded or 47.73% up from the average. Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) has declined 11.54% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 05/04/2018 – Tennant Company to Introduce Autonomous Floor Cleaning Machines; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO TNC.N RAISES FY 2018 GAAP SHR VIEW TO $1.70 TO $1.90; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Not even a psycho David Tennant can save this `Black Mirror’ knockoff; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO – INCREASING ITS 2018 ANTICIPATED RANGE FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $0.05 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $1.85 TO $2.05; 25/04/2018 – TENNANT CO TNC.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO – COMPANY UPDATES 2018 FULL YEAR NET SALES, EARNINGS AND EBITDA OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.08B-$1.11B; 08/05/2018 – Bodenholm Capital AB Buys New 1.9% Position in Tennant; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/05/2018 – EMMERSON RESOURCES LTD ERM.AX – PROPOSED RESTRUCTURE OF TENNANT CREEK MINERAL FIELD FARM-IN & JV DEAL WITH EVOLUTION MINING COMPLETED

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) stake by 26.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp acquired 8,994 shares as Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR)’s stock rose 20.96%. The Efg Asset Management Americas Corp holds 42,523 shares with $4.41 million value, up from 33,529 last quarter. Broadridge Finl Solutions In now has $15.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 320,664 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BOOSTS FY 2018 EPS FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased Rh stake by 2,987 shares to 18,009 valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Shopify Inc stake by 4,069 shares and now owns 16,595 shares. Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 270,119 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 13,951 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 2,525 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 12,684 shares. Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 39,098 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset has 24,900 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Eagle Asset Mgmt invested in 48,732 shares. Guardian Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Raymond James Associate reported 313,156 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 152,255 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim & invested in 0.01% or 12,900 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated owns 3,632 shares. Osterweis Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.87% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

