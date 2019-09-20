Efg Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed Veeva Sys (VEEV) Position; ALACER GOLD ORDINARY SHARES (ALIAF) Shorts Increased By 7.34%

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) stake by 19.93% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 5,058 shares as Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV)’s stock rose 19.88%. The Efg Asset Management Americas Corp holds 20,325 shares with $3.30M value, down from 25,383 last quarter. Veeva Sys Inc now has $21.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $147.43. About 903,140 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 08/03/2018 – Veeva Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 17/05/2018 – Lacework Helps Veeva Systems Automate Security and Compliance for its AWS Cloud; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C

ALACER GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) had an increase of 7.34% in short interest. ALIAF’s SI was 614,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.34% from 572,300 shares previously. With 84,500 avg volume, 7 days are for ALACER GOLD CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ALIAF)’s short sellers to cover ALIAF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.96% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 18,400 shares traded. Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) has 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Updates On Alacer Gold And Semafo – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alacer Gold: 2019 Projections – Seeking Alpha” published on January 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alacer Gold: Is There Upside Potential? – Seeking Alpha” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Alacer Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALIAF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alacer Gold: Too Far, Too Fast? – Seeking Alpha” published on January 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alacer’s Stock Is Cheap Based On High-Margin Ã‡Ã¶Pler Sulphide Project – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2018.

Alacer Gold Corp., an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. The company has market cap of $1.18 billion. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Ã‡Ã¶pler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. It has a 69.12 P/E ratio.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67 million for 89.90 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:VEEV), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock has $20000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $175.71’s average target is 19.18% above currents $147.43 stock price. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock had 23 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Thursday, May 30 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 28 with “Hold”. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18000 target in Wednesday, August 28 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by Stephens. JP Morgan maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Thursday, May 30 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, May 30. Bank of America maintained Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on Monday, June 10 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Thursday, May 30. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Veeva Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:VEEV) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Veeva Systems Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Food For Thought Regarding Veeva’s Future – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Veeva Systems Deserves Its Premium Valuation – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Exchange: How Tight Is Your Risk Budget? (Veeva Edition) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased Ishares Tr (IEV) stake by 40,666 shares to 175,704 valued at $7.85M in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (SHV) stake by 10,622 shares and now owns 89,469 shares. Spdr Index Shs Fds was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ratan Capital LP invested in 52,144 shares or 1.88% of the stock. 81,150 were accumulated by De Burlo Inc. Highland Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 8,079 shares. Bankshares Of America De reported 1.41M shares. Next Finance Gp reported 8,590 shares. Captrust Advsrs holds 0.01% or 925 shares. Glenmede Trust Na has 659 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.96 million shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Eaton Vance holds 28,187 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). 16,742 were accumulated by Mastrapasqua Asset Inc. Fincl Architects owns 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 170 shares. Hartline Inv Corporation owns 16,369 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 16,245 shares.