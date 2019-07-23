Efg Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed By $527,040 Its Workday (WDAY) Holding; COMPUMED (CMPD) Sellers Decreased By 1.89% Their Shorts

COMPUMED INC (OTCMKTS:CMPD) had a decrease of 1.89% in short interest. CMPD’s SI was 129,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.89% from 132,200 shares previously. With 261,800 avg volume, 1 days are for COMPUMED INC (OTCMKTS:CMPD)’s short sellers to cover CMPD’s short positions. The stock increased 8.76% or $0.0184 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2284. About 6,300 shares traded. CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) has 0.00% since July 23, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased Workday Inc (WDAY) stake by 11.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 2,745 shares as Workday Inc (WDAY)’s stock rose 9.18%. The Efg Asset Management Americas Corp holds 21,442 shares with $4.14 million value, down from 24,187 last quarter. Workday Inc now has $48.44B valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 986,086 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. The company has market cap of $4.48 million. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Board-Certified specialists through cloud technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

Another recent and important CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) news was published by Businesswire.com which published an article titled: “Senomyx, Inc. Sends Letter to Shareholders – Business Wire” on April 20, 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Advsrs accumulated 0.37% or 2,963 shares. Paloma Prns Comm reported 101,998 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 56,801 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 16,951 shares. Cookson Peirce & reported 3,664 shares stake. Greenleaf reported 0% stake. Eagle Asset, a Florida-based fund reported 1,690 shares. Fiera Cap Corp has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 24,141 shares. Banbury Llc owns 6.1% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 109,448 shares. 14,652 were reported by Principal Gp. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc, New York-based fund reported 139,990 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com invested 0.09% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Columbus Circle has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 12,504 shares to 18,614 valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,234 shares and now owns 5,744 shares. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) was raised too.

Among 20 analysts covering Workday (NYSE:WDAY), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Workday has $235 highest and $138 lowest target. $204.52’s average target is -4.58% below currents $214.34 stock price. Workday had 26 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc with “Buy”. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $218 target in Tuesday, February 26 report.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.