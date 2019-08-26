Efg Asset Management Americas Has Raised Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake by $460,404; As Hydrogenics New (Prn) (HYGS) Stock Price Rose, Tsp Capital Management Group Has Upped Its Stake

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc increased its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) (HYGS) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc bought 200,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 87.20% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.92M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Hydrogenics Corp New (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.00 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 65,993 shares traded. Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) has risen 122.69% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 26/04/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces First Quarter Conference Call and Annual Meeting on May 11, 2018; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF QTR END BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REV; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Names Marc Beisheim to Succeed Motz as CFO; 08/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – ORDER BACKLOG OF $144.6 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 1,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 26,523 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.25 million, up from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $8.85 during the last trading session, reaching $330.95. About 440,345 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.35, REV VIEW $5.89 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.39, from 0.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold HYGS shares while 4 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.68 million shares or 40.89% less from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland owns 0.49% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) for 830,199 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 12,244 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 0% invested in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 30,735 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fin Corp, Alabama-based fund reported 15,000 shares. 3,541 were accumulated by Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership. Herald Inv Management Limited invested in 1.1% or 550,000 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company invested in 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) owns 309 shares. Manatuck Hill Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 0% or 1,316 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 40,000 shares. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 77 shares.

