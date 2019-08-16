Efg Asset Management Americas Has Raised Its Holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) as Share Price Rose; A-R-T- Advisors Stake In Smucker J M Co (SJM) Was Has Boosted

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 8.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 6,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 76,394 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.82 million, up from 70,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $91.41. About 515,398 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL ENERGY FUTURES ADV UP 3% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL OIL ADV UP 7% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sets May 3rd for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s: Market volatility boosts US exchange operators’ first quarter resulting in strong earnings

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Smucker J M Co (SJM) by 415.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 26,600 shares as the company's stock declined 9.25% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85M, up from 6,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $114.21. About 130,028 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 0.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 56,734 shares to 25,966 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 10,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,099 shares, and cut its stake in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 13,980 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 57,782 shares. Founders Financial Securities Ltd Liability Company invested 0.25% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,336 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 46,139 shares. California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.1% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.07% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 8.01 million shares. Moreover, Gam Ag has 0.17% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 34,503 shares. New York-based Adirondack has invested 0.16% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Penobscot Invest Mngmt Co accumulated 4,520 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 228,551 are owned by Clark Capital Mgmt Group. 157,700 were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd Llc. Wedgewood Investors Pa holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 2,700 shares. 400 are owned by First Finance Corp In. 3,869 were accumulated by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.34% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 27,467 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge reported 0% stake. Aviva Public Ltd Com has invested 0.31% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Trillium Asset Management has 76,900 shares. Minnesota-based Winslow Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.1% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Company owns 95 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Services holds 1,244 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru owns 58,371 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Company owns 359,486 shares. 79,031 are owned by Amalgamated Comml Bank. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership reported 25,091 shares. Chem Savings Bank holds 0.24% or 27,993 shares in its portfolio. Schmidt P J Invest Mngmt Inc reported 15,338 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 389,372 shares.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,432 shares to 17,351 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 7,233 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,888 shares, and cut its stake in Rh.