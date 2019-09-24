Efg Asset Management Americas Has Raised Its Exact Sciences (EXAS) Position by $372,408; Poplar Forest Capital Has Cut Antero Res (AR) Holding by $6.42 Million

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 13.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 3,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 26,234 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10 million, up from 23,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.10% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $99.52. About 3.02M shares traded or 85.77% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back

Poplar Forest Capital Llc decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 41.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Poplar Forest Capital Llc sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 1.79M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.89 million, down from 3.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Poplar Forest Capital Llc who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.62% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 7.72 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 29/03/2018 – ExponentTelegram: Antero Resources: Investing in the future of West Virginia

Since May 22, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.85 million activity. WARBURG PINCUS LLC had sold 16.09 million shares worth $99.30M. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 25,600 shares valued at $174,912 was bought by Warren Glen C Jr. The insider Hardesty Benjamin A. bought 1,000 shares worth $6,900.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold AR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 270.72 million shares or 1.84% less from 275.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies, a Connecticut-based fund reported 495,980 shares. Natixis holds 73,310 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 463,200 shares. Westpac Banking has 36,400 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 111,880 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 21,729 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 63,300 shares. Arcadia Inv Mgmt Mi holds 0% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 1,000 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 488,100 shares. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Mackenzie Finance Corporation holds 0.04% or 2.46M shares. Prudential Finance has invested 0.01% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Raffles Assocs Lp owns 150,000 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine Associate Inc invested 0.07% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Jefferies Group Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR).

Analysts await Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.23 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Antero Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold EXAS shares while 113 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 108.62 million shares or 14.41% less from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0% stake. The California-based L & S Advsr Inc has invested 0.27% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company holds 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) or 705 shares. Moody State Bank Trust Division accumulated 127,570 shares. Nine Masts Limited holds 925 shares. Atika Management Ltd Llc invested in 3.14% or 135,300 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.01% or 29,079 shares. 3,000 are owned by Symmetry Peak Ltd Company. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 672,976 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 391,560 shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Co Il holds 0.03% or 8,275 shares in its portfolio. Howe & Rusling has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 440,201 shares.

