Efg Asset Management Americas Has Raised By $485,590 Its Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position; Bluefin Trading Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding By $4.15 Million

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) stake by 17.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp acquired 9,910 shares as Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Efg Asset Management Americas Corp holds 66,572 shares with $3.32M value, up from 56,662 last quarter. Mondelez Intl Inc now has $77.56B valuation. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 4.72M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS Baa1 TO MONDELEZ’S C$ 600M NOTES; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF C$600 MLN OF 3.250% NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 94.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 51,933 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Bluefin Trading Llc holds 2,867 shares with $232,000 value, down from 54,800 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $284.54B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.25. About 12.60M shares traded or 17.64% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL WINS EIGHT DEEPWATER BLOCKS IN LATEST BRAZIL BID ROU; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 06/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SEES WATER RECYCLING ‘CRITICAL’ IN PERMIAN BASIN; 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 29/03/2018 – New York Attorney General: Judge Dismisses Exxon Suit Against N.Y. and Mass. AGs; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 27/04/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT WOODBURY COMMENTS DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $76 lowest target. $87.60’s average target is 30.26% above currents $67.25 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 7.

Bluefin Trading Llc increased Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) stake by 210,700 shares to 214,800 valued at $554,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 14,839 shares and now owns 24,839 shares. Square Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Lc holds 43,893 shares. The West Virginia-based City has invested 1.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lincluden Mngmt Limited stated it has 32,007 shares. Ariel Investments Lc stated it has 66,356 shares. Greenwood Gearhart has 120,600 shares. Vermont-based M Kraus & has invested 0.78% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Aspen Mgmt accumulated 14,256 shares. First City Cap Mngmt has invested 3.71% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ruggie Grp Incorporated owns 213 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt reported 0.33% stake. Strategic Advisors Llc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 7,534 shares. Nomura has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 29,510 shares. Moors Cabot has 369,720 shares. Jones Fin Cos Lllp owns 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 26,938 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability stated it has 115,376 shares or 5.84% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.06 million are held by Investec Asset Mngmt. 33,821 are owned by Tealwood Asset Inc. Johnson Invest Counsel stated it has 54,064 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bowen Hanes And stated it has 0.02% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 63,153 were accumulated by Salem Inv Counselors. Northern has 21.25 million shares. Ls Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.21% or 67,490 shares. Tuttle Tactical has 0.42% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability invested 0.16% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Lowe Brockenbrough Comm holds 57,244 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Asset Strategies reported 81,646 shares stake. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Llc owns 32,050 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors holds 90,504 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

