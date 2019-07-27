Efg Asset Management Americas Has Raised Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Position; Coty Class A (COTY) Shorts Decreased By 9.5%

Coty Inc Class A (NYSE:COTY) had a decrease of 9.5% in short interest. COTY’s SI was 60.20M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 9.5% from 66.52M shares previously. With 19.48M avg volume, 3 days are for Coty Inc Class A (NYSE:COTY)’s short sellers to cover COTY’s short positions. The SI to Coty Inc Class A’s float is 13.69%. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.1. About 2.89M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 29/03/2018 – REG-COTY – BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER UP TO $2B SR UNSECURED NOTES; 04/05/2018 – SL Green Signs Coty to Multilevel Flagship Retail Building at 30 Times Square; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 15/03/2018 – Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Coty Inc, BOOK by Cadillac, Made In Bhutan and PNG Air Top the 2018 REBRAND 100®; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) stake by 26.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp acquired 8,994 shares as Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR)’s stock rose 20.96%. The Efg Asset Management Americas Corp holds 42,523 shares with $4.41 million value, up from 33,529 last quarter. Broadridge Finl Solutions In now has $15.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $134.4. About 741,659 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased Shopify Inc stake by 4,069 shares to 16,595 valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) stake by 5,917 shares and now owns 23,244 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37 were accumulated by M&R Mngmt Inc. Axa holds 99,252 shares. Moreover, Bahl And Gaynor Incorporated has 0.92% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 10,287 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc. Ami Asset Management accumulated 316,989 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mgmt Llc has invested 1.08% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 60,968 were reported by Asset Mngmt One Communication Ltd. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 14,275 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 22,084 shares. 19,050 were reported by Mraz Amerine & Associate Inc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 16,400 shares. Ardevora Asset Management Llp reported 349,347 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.03% or 31,257 shares.

Coty Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, sells, and distributes beauty products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.34 billion. It operates in three divisions: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. It currently has negative earnings. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care products, and mass fragrances primarily through hypermarkets, supermarkets, drug stores and pharmacies, mid-tier department stores, and traditional food and drug retailers, as well as own branded e-commerce and direct to consumer Websites.

Among 3 analysts covering Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coty Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Neutral”. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Tuesday, April 2 to “Neutral”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $11 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $12.40 million activity. HARF PETER also bought $12.40M worth of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) on Wednesday, May 29.