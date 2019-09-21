Efg Asset Management Americas Has Raised Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $1.57 Million; Coatue Management Decreased Facebook (FB) Holding by $25.58 Million

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 832 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,374 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.07M, up from 5,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.32 million shares traded or 31.89% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon finally delivers an actual number of Prime subscribers. (It’s 100 million.); 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS TOLD AMAZON AND GOOGLE THAT A LARGE NUMBER OF THEIR IP ADDRESSES ARE BEING BLOCKED BECAUSE OF TELEGRAM – IFAX; 17/04/2018 – New IRI Report Analyzes Impact of Amazon’s Acquisition of Whole Foods; 16/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Amy Ryan replaces Sarah Paulson as ‘Lost Girls’ moves from Amazon to @Netflix; 20/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 03/05/2018 – Dir Stonesifer Gifts 250 Of Amazon.com Inc; 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears; 06/04/2018 – MNUCHIN: IN DISCUSSIONS WITH POST OFFICE OVER AMAZON; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Plans New Fulfillment Center in Southern Nevada; 05/04/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON DOES NOT USE A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD, IT HAS TO BE LEVEL FOR EVERYONE

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 132,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 3.67 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $707.93 million, down from 3.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 42.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – Facebook Logs Text, Call Histories for Some Android Users; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Thom Tillis: Obama Used Controversial Data Grabbing Techniques, Too; 10/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS TOUGHER REGULATION COULD MAKE IT HARDER FOR SMALLER COMPANIES TO GET STARTED; 12/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s MLB Rights; The Rise of Muted Autoplay Ads; ‘Tweetdecker’ Accounts Suspended; 12/04/2018 – Facebook is having a negative impact on society around the world; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge; 10/04/2018 – Social dysfunction: Facebook has outperformed its peers over the last month. That’s about to end; 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK COMMENTS ON FTC PROBE: NBC; 27/03/2018 – “It is categorically untrue that Cambridge Analytica has never used Facebook data,” says whistleblower; 18/04/2018 – Facebook stopped the face recognition feature in Europe in 2012 after concerns from the Irish Data Protection Commissioner

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.48 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $11.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 296,335 shares to 1.63 million shares, valued at $222.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $351.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 5,058 shares to 20,325 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 12,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,529 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).