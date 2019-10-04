Efg Asset Management Americas Has Lowered Servicenow (NOW) Position; Clarivest Asset Management Cut By $879,712 Its Pgt Innovations (PGTI) Stake

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased Servicenow Inc (NOW) stake by 14.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 6,676 shares as Servicenow Inc (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Efg Asset Management Americas Corp holds 38,212 shares with $10.49M value, down from 44,888 last quarter. Servicenow Inc now has $48.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.26% or $10.52 during the last trading session, reaching $257.37. About 1.61 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased Pgt Innovations Inc (PGTI) stake by 17.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 54,982 shares as Pgt Innovations Inc (PGTI)’s stock rose 10.11%. The Clarivest Asset Management Llc holds 258,784 shares with $4.33M value, down from 313,766 last quarter. Pgt Innovations Inc now has $977.80M valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.69. About 203,632 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 04/05/2018 – PGT Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 11/05/2018 – Florida Governor Visits PGT Innovations; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 357.46 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2,734 shares. Hitchwood Capital Mgmt LP owns 295,000 shares or 1.38% of their US portfolio. Hanseatic Management Service Incorporated reported 7,169 shares. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt stated it has 16,400 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.18% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 11,604 were accumulated by Allstate Corp. The North Carolina-based Salem Counselors has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cahill Fin Advsrs Inc invested 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 265 are held by Seabridge Inv Advsr Lc. Glynn Llc has 179,244 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability has 26,725 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Foxhaven Asset Limited Partnership has 405,079 shares for 4.88% of their portfolio. 415,758 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. National Asset Management stated it has 4,041 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32100 highest and $25000 lowest target. $303.20’s average target is 17.81% above currents $257.37 stock price. ServiceNow had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Friday, April 12. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21 to “Buy”. The firm has “Top Pick” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by RBC Capital Markets.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$263, Is ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Think About Buying General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ServiceNow: Right Moves, Wrong Price – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bull returns to ServiceNow – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceNow: BuyNow, Hold For Later – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased Spdr Index Shs Fds stake by 6,906 shares to 16,025 valued at $851,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (IEV) stake by 40,666 shares and now owns 175,704 shares. Ishares Tr (SHV) was raised too.

More notable recent PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “New 52-Week Low Could Prompt More Insider Buying At PGTI – Nasdaq” on March 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PGT Innovations (PGTI) Sales Assets Worth $28M to Cardinal – Nasdaq” published on September 25, 2017, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Donâ€™t Buy PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Until You Understand Its ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PGT (PGTI) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “PGTI Authorizes $30 Million Stock Repurchase Program – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 23.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PGTI’s profit will be $16.99 million for 14.39 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by PGT Innovations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold PGTI shares while 40 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 49.71 million shares or 2.16% more from 48.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 1.09 million shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund, a Oregon-based fund reported 22,840 shares. Icon Advisers Inc Com reported 0.04% stake. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Cambiar Investors Limited invested in 0.07% or 163,410 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company owns 21,567 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 64,345 are owned by Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership. Ack Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 685,600 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 415,257 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 171,829 shares. Waddell & Reed Fin Incorporated stated it has 1.13 million shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc stated it has 856,682 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability stated it has 57,618 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Inc Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 19,862 shares.