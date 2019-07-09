Efg Asset Management Americas Has Increased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; First Financial (FFC) Has 0.81 Sentiment

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 63.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp acquired 2,234 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Efg Asset Management Americas Corp holds 5,744 shares with $803,000 value, up from 3,510 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $374.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.97. About 3.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 03/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 UBS Global Health Care Conference; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT

First Financial Corp (FFC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.15, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 21 institutional investors increased and started new stock positions, while 26 decreased and sold holdings in First Financial Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 4.43 million shares, down from 4.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding First Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 21 Increased: 13 New Position: 8.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 122,837 shares traded or 5.71% up from the average. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (FFC) has risen 4.56% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.13% the S&P500.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The company has market cap of $879.77 million. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Oxbow Advisors Llc holds 0.85% of its portfolio in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. for 368,074 shares. Family Firm Inc. owns 90,201 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Covington Capital Management has 0.49% invested in the company for 415,407 shares. The Michigan-based Robinson Capital Management Llc has invested 0.49% in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 29,025 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. Shares for $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A on Tuesday, June 11.