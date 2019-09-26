Efg Asset Management Americas Has Decreased Its Veeva Sys (VEEV) Stake by $819,396 as Stock Rose; Humana (HUM) Share Price Rose While Tekla Capital Management Lifted Stake by $3.30 Million

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 5,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 20,325 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, down from 25,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $154.91. About 1.86M shares traded or 23.91% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 34C, EST. 32C; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Humana Inc. (HUM) by 34.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 12,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 48,122 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.77 million, up from 35,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Humana Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $264.1. About 1.98 million shares traded or 89.41% up from the average. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 21/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS EGAN-JONES JOINS ISS IN RECOMMENDING KINDRED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” TRANSACTION WITH TPG, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, HUMANA; 10/04/2018 – Humana Acquires Family Physicians Group In Central Florida; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 28/04/2018 – blacq: Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; purchase possible: sources (Reuters) – U.S. retailer Walmart In; 21/03/2018 – HUMANA OFFER FOR KINDRED APPEARS OPPORTUNISTIC: GLASS LEWIS; 10/04/2018 – Humana: Acquisition Isn’t Expected to Have a Material Impact on 2018 Financial Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 30/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 94.46 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $351.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3,156 shares to 26,234 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 10,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,469 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,716 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has 116,364 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Limited Com invested in 547,288 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Ent Fin Svcs reported 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Sei Investments Communications, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 557,946 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 30,300 shares. Moreover, Congress Asset Company Ma has 0.04% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Foundry Partners Ltd owns 13,075 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 179,198 shares stake. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 8,694 shares. Mirador Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership has invested 0.47% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, Hudock Gru Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 15,178 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 68,505 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.5% or 54,979 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argi Svcs Limited Liability Corp owns 9,022 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Sei Invests reported 0.1% stake. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0% or 22 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag owns 193,348 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco National Bank holds 2,915 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa reported 3,235 shares. Hanson And Doremus has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). 4,269 are held by Cambridge Inv Rech. Ccm Invest Advisers Lc stated it has 5,565 shares. American Century invested in 5,315 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.25% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Hm Payson And has 0% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 495 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 246,389 shares. Systematic Fin LP holds 0.03% or 2,826 shares.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc. by 85,000 shares to 152,322 shares, valued at $12.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. by 24,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,002 shares, and cut its stake in Albireo Pharma Inc..