Efg Asset Management Americas Has Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Stake; Oaktree Capital Group (OAK) Has 0.9 Sentiment

Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.08, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 69 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 77 cut down and sold their stakes in Oaktree Capital Group LLC. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 46.74 million shares, up from 42.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Oaktree Capital Group LLC in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 50 Increased: 33 New Position: 36.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 27.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 10,433 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Efg Asset Management Americas Corp holds 28,110 shares with $6.62M value, down from 38,543 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $271.04B valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $7.38 during the last trading session, reaching $267.15. About 3.54M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA); 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Rev $3.6B

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. The company has market cap of $8.15 billion. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities. It has a 17 P/E ratio. The firm pursues these strategies through closed-end, open-end, and evergreen funds.

Kellner Capital Llc holds 7.2% of its portfolio in Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for 213,000 shares. Water Island Capital Llc owns 1.11 million shares or 3.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodhaven Capital Management Llc has 2.92% invested in the company for 72,380 shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 2.38% in the stock. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co, a Missouri-based fund reported 153,400 shares.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.68 EPS, down 12.82% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.78 per share. OAK’s profit will be $108.55 million for 18.77 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.30% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $51.05. About 584,219 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (OAK) has risen 20.76% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.76% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Another trade for 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. 23,850 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $6.47M. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $413,560 was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased Ishares Tr (SHV) stake by 47,821 shares to 78,847 valued at $8.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 19,136 shares and now owns 83,336 shares. Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) was raised too.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $278’s average target is 4.06% above currents $267.15 stock price. Mastercard had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MA in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 31. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Susquehanna. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, April 26 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $31000 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 12. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets.