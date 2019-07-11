Efg Asset Management Americas Has Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stake as Shares Rose; Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Blue Bird (HCAC) Stake by $2.10 Million as Market Value Were Volatile

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Blue Bird Corp (HCAC) by 66.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 131,391 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 67,323 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, down from 198,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Blue Bird Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.65 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 52,103 shares traded. Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HCAC News: 17/05/2018 – MOET HENNESSY & CHARTON HOBBS RENEW DISTRIBUTION PACT; 04/04/2018 – Syska Hennessy Promotes Eight to Associate Partner, Including General Counsel Anjanette Bobrow; 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript; 16/04/2018 – Hennessy Spotlights World Champion Cyclist Marshall “Major” Taylor in Newest “Wild Rabbit” Campaign; 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD; 12/04/2018 – Hennessy Taps Jean-Raymond for First Apparel Capsule; 30/03/2018 Kilian Hennessy Partners With Urban Dove for Fragrance Workshop; 17/04/2018 – Moët Hennessy USA Partners with City Harvest to Help Feed New York’s Hungry; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors; 21/05/2018 – NASDAQ MARKETWATCH INVESTIGATING CERTAIN HCAC + TRANSACTIONS

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 28.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 16,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,898 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, down from 58,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $366.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.02. About 8.15 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – Allison Prang: The largest three banks in the U.S. –JPM, B of A and Wells — have grown their share of deposits to 32% of; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan weighs spinning off blockchain project; 07/05/2018 – Integrated Device Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – UBI BANCA UBI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.3 FROM EUR 5.1; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Glassman Says Markets Are Scared From Trade Wars of the Past (Video); 20/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE ELECTS MELLODY HOBSON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; CRANDALL BOWLES TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN MAY; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s top blockchain executive Amber Baldet to leave for own startup; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Switch Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62 billion and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33,075 shares to 384,538 shares, valued at $12.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small (VBR) by 15,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Tocqueville Gold Fund Investor (TGLDX).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.28B for 11.08 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,504 shares to 18,614 shares, valued at $1.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 5,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. 5,831 shares valued at $599,304 were sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. On Tuesday, January 29 the insider Beer Lori A sold $1.40 million. Friedman Stacey had sold 3,022 shares worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29. 11,659 shares were sold by Petno Douglas B, worth $1.22 million on Tuesday, January 29. Scher Peter also sold $1.96 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

