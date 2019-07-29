Efg Asset Management Americas Has Cut By $2.45 Million Its Mastercard (MA) Position; Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Dine Brands Global had 7 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Thursday, February 21. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Friday, February 22 report. See Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Barclays 115.0000

28/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Deutsche Bank 116.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $135 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Maxim Group Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Maintain

01/02/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform New Target: $120 Initiates Coverage On

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 27.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 10,433 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 12.97%. The Efg Asset Management Americas Corp holds 28,110 shares with $6.62 million value, down from 38,543 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $288.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.94 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 27/04/2018 – Mastercard Nominates 14 Candidates for Election to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86 billion for 38.75 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard had 21 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 18 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Tuesday, March 12. Susquehanna maintained the shares of MA in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, May 6 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of MA in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset accumulated 13,764 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 0.61% or 89,245 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Associate Ltd holds 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 7,856 shares. The California-based Covington Cap Mgmt has invested 0.45% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Montag A And Assoc accumulated 31,470 shares. Mairs & Power has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Raymond James Fincl Service Advsrs stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Focused Wealth reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pcj Invest Counsel Ltd holds 17,500 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Baxter Bros, Connecticut-based fund reported 23,909 shares. Value Advisers Limited Liability Com stated it has 782,675 shares or 7.04% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has invested 7.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Peak Asset Mgmt, Colorado-based fund reported 7,499 shares. Greystone Managed Investments Inc holds 0.87% or 62,414 shares. Ledyard Natl Bank holds 5,825 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Mastercard Stock Is Up 40% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $19.91 million activity. $6.63 million worth of stock was sold by Mastercard Foundation on Friday, July 19.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased Fortive Corp stake by 3,682 shares to 77,317 valued at $6.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,234 shares and now owns 5,744 shares. Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) was raised too.

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dine Brands Is Slowly Recovering, But There’s Still Room For Improvement – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN), A Stock That Climbed 15% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “All You Can Eat Riblets, Chicken Tenders & Shrimp Is Back at Applebeeâ€™s by Popular Demand – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Dine Brands Global, Inc. (DIN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $90.78. About 297,634 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 16/04/2018 – Applebee’s® Is Giving Guests More For Their Money With Bigger, Bolder Grill Combos; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Appoints Thomas Song As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS 1Q REV. $188.2M, EST. $155.3M; 07/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS GLOBAL – GREGGORY KALVIN, CO’S INTERIM CFO, WILL CONTINUE IN HIS ROLE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER ONCE SONG JOINS CO; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global: Interim CFO Greggory H. Kalvin to Continue in Role as Senior VP, Controlle; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS

DineEquity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. It has a 17.57 P/E ratio. It owns and operates two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold Dine Brands Global, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.21M were reported by Vanguard Grp Inc Inc. Captrust Advsr reported 849 shares. Aperio Gru Lc holds 0.02% or 39,481 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Corporation, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 45,316 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Company stated it has 396,000 shares. Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). First Hawaiian Bancorporation has 3,980 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 497,518 shares. Whittier Communications holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 23,750 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 520,345 shares. Pdt Partners Llc holds 31,272 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 27,049 shares. Miles Incorporated owns 0.17% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 2,200 shares. Fmr Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake.