Efg Asset Management Americas Has Boosted Its Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) as Stock Value Declined; Harvey Investment Co Has Trimmed Stake in Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) by $301,340

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 31.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 19,966 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 83,116 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, up from 63,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.85. About 128,461 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH SS&C; 23/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL -IN ACCORDANCE WITH PANEL STATEMENT 2018/3, DEADLINE REFERRED TO FIDESSA OFFER CEASED TO APPLY IN RELATION TO SS&C; 04/04/2018 – Arash Massoudi: Scoop: US-based SS&C Technologies gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 23/04/2018 – Douglas Lane Adds SS&C, Exits Alcoa, Cuts HollyFrontier: 13F; 24/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Doesn’t Plan Offer Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES CONFIRMS IT DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator; 03/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES-INTENDS TO USE ABOUT $728 MLN OF NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH PROCEEDS FROM DEBT FINANCING, TO FINANCE PENDING DST SYSTEMS DEAL

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 5,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 500,759 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.48M, down from 506,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $55.28. About 324,258 shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 17.88M shares. Hhr Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 1.7% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Mai Mgmt holds 0.07% or 25,709 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company owns 800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 4,377 shares. Stifel Financial owns 193,024 shares. 211,614 are owned by Prudential Fincl. Dnb Asset Management As reported 83,105 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Toth Advisory Corporation holds 1,000 shares. Guggenheim has 11,307 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 232,195 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 92 shares.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $351.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 6,676 shares to 38,212 shares, valued at $10.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,768 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co holds 0.25% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 582,994 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory invested in 2.92 million shares or 0.25% of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc accumulated 123,762 shares. Raymond James Finance Service Advisors owns 266,807 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Penobscot Inv Mgmt reported 0.85% stake. Advsrs Preferred Ltd Liability holds 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 240 shares. Beacon Gp holds 0.41% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 45,854 shares. Coatue Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.01% or 24,657 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.23% or 58.91 million shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 233,863 shares. Sei Invs holds 484,191 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 212,139 shares stake. Autus Asset Limited Liability reported 146,366 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $593.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 342,542 shares to 700,024 shares, valued at $22.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.90 million for 20.94 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.