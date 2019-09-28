Efg Asset Management Americas Cut Holding in Veeva Sys (VEEV) by $819,396 as Stock Price Rose; As Apple (AAPL) Market Value Rose, Court Place Advisors Boosted Position by $405,426

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 2,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 11,858 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.35 million, up from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends; 25/04/2018 – Samsung Sees Slow Demand for OLEDs Used for Apple’s iPhone X; 10/04/2018 – APPLE ISRAEL SUSPECTED OF WITHOLDING PRODUCT INFO FROM BUYERS; 24/05/2018 – Wary of China, Macron urges Europe to set tech regulation standards; 28/03/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook criticized Facebook for its data privacy practices; 23/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 23); 30/05/2018 – VHC, AAPL/@TradeHawk: $VHC $AAPL Apple wins IPR final decision as VirnetX ‘163 patent claims are invalidated; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD GOES ON SALE TODAY, IN STORES THIS WEEK; 07/05/2018 – IPhone assembler Pegatron enters India with non-Apple products; 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 19.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 5,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 20,325 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30 million, down from 25,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $149.58. About 1.79M shares traded or 19.84% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Adj EPS 33c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 04/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS SAYS CEO PETER GASSNER’S TOTAL COMPENSATION IN 2018 $88.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED OPTION AWARDS WORTH $87.8 MLN – SEC FILING

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $351.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 9,980 shares to 19,322 shares, valued at $3.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3,156 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Natl Bank accumulated 2,977 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 12,837 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Fiduciary Trust invested 0.02% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Ranger Investment Mgmt LP owns 54 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma has invested 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 43,653 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 215,944 shares. British Columbia Management Corp holds 0.08% or 62,192 shares. Panagora Asset reported 265,020 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 244,286 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Co owns 21,700 shares. Macquarie Group holds 9,510 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cap Impact Llc has 1.82% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 18,679 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 91.21 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.98% or 61,497 shares. Cutter Com Brokerage reported 21,065 shares. Gibraltar Cap Incorporated reported 48,067 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.52 million shares. Wedgewood Incorporated Pa invested in 0.6% or 2,128 shares. Headinvest Ltd Llc holds 13,771 shares. Pittenger And Anderson Inc has 0.93% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,823 shares. Walter & Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv reported 42,814 shares. Perkins Cap Management holds 1,200 shares. Aviva Plc holds 2.08M shares or 2.83% of its portfolio. 285,685 were reported by Kcm Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp. The South Carolina-based Verity And Verity Lc has invested 2.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 2.30M shares. 18,630 were accumulated by Icon Advisers Co. Private Mngmt Group has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).