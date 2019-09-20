Efg Asset Management Americas Boosted Position in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by $548,281; Hill Intl Com (HIL) Shares Rose While Bulldog Investors Cut Its Stake by $970,282

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 24.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 3,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 18,732 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.85M, up from 15,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.36. About 1.09 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 23/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. | golodirsen | N/A | 05/22/2018 | Treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 55c; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda meets main goal in lung cancer trial; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA GETS EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO BUY MYONEXUS

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Hill Intl Inc Com (HIL) by 28.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 485,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.77% . The hedge fund held 1.21M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.28 million, down from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Hill Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.44M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.72. About 278,569 shares traded or 165.52% up from the average. Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has declined 42.20% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.20% the S&P500. Some Historical HIL News: 05/03/2018 – RPT-MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LTD – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF REVIEW OF REDUCED STORE FOOTPRINT FOR REPOSITIONING OF EMMA & ROE BRAND; 26/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 111% to 27 Days; 08/05/2018 – Hill International Announces Restatement Filing; 16/04/2018 – ANCORA ADVISORS LLC REPORTS 5.44 PCT STAKE IN HILL INTERNATIONAL INC AS OF APRIL 12 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Hill International Hires Imad Ghantous as Senior Vice President; 05/03/2018 – RPT-MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL – TO KEEP 6 EMMA & ROE STORES OF 30 CURRENTLY OPEN ACROSS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND; REMAINDER TO BE CLOSED BY 30 JUNE 2018; 28/03/2018 – Hill International to Implement the European Investment Bank’s Latest Infrastructure Support Program in the Western Balkans; 18/04/2018 – Hill International Promotes Abdo E. Kardous to Regional President for the Middle East; 09/03/2018 – Hill International Short-Interest Ratio Rises 21% to 13 Days; 09/04/2018 – Hill Intl to Provide General Consultancy Services for the Mumbai Metro Line 4

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.81, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 8 investors sold HIL shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 18.49 million shares or 1.76% less from 18.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bulldog Investors Llc invested in 1.03% or 1.21 million shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.04% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). 146 are owned by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Northern Tru reported 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Renaissance Tech Ltd has invested 0% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Royal National Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 3,070 shares. Axa invested 0% of its portfolio in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Charles Schwab Invest Management owns 0% invested in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) for 13,292 shares. Bridgeway Management Incorporated accumulated 254,251 shares. Geode Cap Management Llc has 213,875 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL). Rutabaga Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Ma has 1.56M shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 50,000 shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited, a Us-based fund reported 4.45 million shares.

More notable recent Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hill International Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Hill International Reports 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hill International Consolidates Eastern Europe Presence With new Local Roads Improvement Project in the Republic of Moldova – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hill International Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hill International Names New Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.89 million activity. $140,560 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was bought by Sgro David. $11,100 worth of Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) was bought by Weintraub Todd E.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $319.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leisure Acquisition by 48,999 shares to 182,388 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mexico Equity & Income (MXE) by 29,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,579 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund (NTC).

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $2.99 million activity. On Thursday, September 12 the insider Barry Richard bought $437,455. The insider BEHRENS M KATHLEEN bought $219,950. INGRAM DOUGLAS S had bought 16,252 shares worth $2.00 million on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 562,480 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Gilder Gagnon Howe And Co has invested 1.52% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 41,347 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Renaissance Techs Lc has 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 3,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.03% or 676,508 shares. The New York-based Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). California Public Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.02% or 94,700 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 458,183 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Sit Assocs Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 28,365 shares. Jgp Glob Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 2,399 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company owns 40,165 shares. United Advisers Ltd reported 15,623 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.