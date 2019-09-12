Efg Asset Management Americas Boosted Its Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $1.96 Million as Share Value Declined; Marlowe Partners LP Has Trimmed Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) as Share Price Rose

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 68.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 813,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 368,154 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.12M, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00 billion market cap company. It closed at $33.87 lastly. It is up 8.67% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Announces Resignation Of Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 21/03/2018 – Pico Selects Zayo for Global Network Backbone; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 106.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp bought 9,980 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 19,322 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.81 million, up from 9,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $204.64. About 569,155 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE EPS $1.90; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 29/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Nvidia and Constellation Brands; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blair William Il reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Aureus Asset Lc invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Regentatlantic Cap Limited Co holds 6,035 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0.42% or 30,641 shares. Piedmont Advsr holds 2,469 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt invested in 0.1% or 10,068 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Ltd Partnership reported 0.37% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Virtu Financial Ltd stated it has 2,076 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Diamond Hill Mgmt reported 361,294 shares stake. Covington Capital Management owns 19,380 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Harris Associates LP has invested 1.24% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Private Trust Communication Na holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,688 shares. Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct has invested 3.2% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0.06% or 3,688 shares. Wagner Bowman Management has invested 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $351.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3,413 shares to 6,651 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 12,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,239 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold ZAYO shares while 80 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 184.70 million shares or 8.79% less from 202.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Asset Incorporated holds 7,181 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.09 million shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Minnesota-based Us National Bank & Trust De has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Citigroup reported 0.04% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 6,812 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life New York has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Meeder Asset reported 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Yakira Capital Mgmt Inc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 41,700 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Mycio Wealth Lc accumulated 40,168 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life invested 0.07% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Corporation owns 228,568 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 467,671 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.17 EPS, up 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $40.16M for 49.81 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.62% negative EPS growth.